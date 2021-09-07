Sandra Lee (Sandy) Miller, 84, of Ocala, Florida passed away Thursday, (September 2, 2021) after a long hard fight against Cancer. She was born August 27, 1937, in Hinton, W.Va., to James Lewis and Edrie Davis Ferguson Miller. Sandy joined the U.S. Army in 1957, Honorably discharged in 1958. She retired from Archer Auto Parts in Marietta, was a past member of the Ohio Christian Children’s League, was an advisor for Arendt’s Ridge 4-H Club, and a member of the Highland Ridge Community Church. Sandy loved to roller skate, spend time with family and friends, working in the garden and quilting. Sandy moved to Ocala, Florida where she enjoyed quilting with Quilter’s of Oak Run and their Quilt of Valor group, visiting Silver Springs where she held snakes and alligators.