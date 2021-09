Apple on Tuesday unveiled the iPhone 13 with a range of updates, including a smaller notch, a redesigned camera setup, and the company's latest A15 chipset. The iPhone 13, as a successor to the iPhone 12, retains the same 6.1-inch form factor but packs diagonally positioned rear cameras and a smaller front notch. Additionally, the iPhone 13 sports a new A15 Bionic chipset under the hood, which Apple says is up to 50% faster than the leading rival chips and offers up to 30% better graphical performance. For the display, Apple has made the Super Retina XDR up to 28% brighter, allowing for peak brightness of around 1,200 nits and outdoor brightness of 800 nits. The aforementioned A15 Bionic camera has nearly 15 billion transistors and a new six-core CPU design with two high-performance and four high-efficiency cores.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO