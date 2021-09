Fortnite‘s Chapter 2 Season 7 has been moving along swimmingly. I mean, probably. It’s at last time for the grand finale to come to the recent Fortnite story, though, so I hope you’re ready for the tasks at hand. Said finale is called Operation: Sky Fire, and it’s starting in the next two weeks, so you may want to scurry if you’ve been slacking. The season kicked off when the game’s island was invaded by aliens known only as The Last Reality. The enigmatic Doctor Slone wasn’t content to sit back and watch as the aliens blew up whatever the island equivalent of our greatest national monuments are. Will Smith certainly wasn’t going to do anything, so Slone took command of the Imagined Order to fight back against the enemy.

