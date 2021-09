On September 1, the United States Supreme Court allowed S.B. 8, a Texas law that essentially banned abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, to pass. Many became understandably angry over the bill’s draconian measures, which include allowing private citizens who suspect others of pursuing or helping with abortions after the six-week limit to sue those individuals. Not everyone opposes the bill, however. In fact, on September 4, Tripwire CEO John Gibson tweeted in support of S.B. 8 and the Supreme Court’s decision to let it through, which led to a significant degree of backlash. Evidently, much of the staff at Tripwire do not agree with nor approve of Gibson’s views on the matter, as the company announced yesterday that he would step down as CEO.

TEXAS STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO