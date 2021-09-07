CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Byte-Sized Q&A: Part 2 - The NIST DoD Assessment Clauses

 9 days ago

Crowell & Moring’s “Byte-Sized Q&A” podcast takes the complex world of government contracts cybersecurity and breaks it down into byte-sized pieces. In this second episode of a three-part series, hosts Kate Growley and Evan Wolff overview the high points from the new DFARS clauses 252.204-7019 and -7020. Click below to...

