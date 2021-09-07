CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casa Grande, AZ

'Fact check' was lacking

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Summers should get his facts in order before he decides to “clarify “ and “fact check.” Trump’s agreement with the Taliban hinged on them agreeing to negotiate with the existing Afghan government and prevent the use of any place in Afghanistan for use by any other group against the security of the U.S.! That promise was already broken when Biden became president. Biden’s announcement of his plans to completely withdraw from Afghanistan in April gave the Taliban the go-ahead to begin retaking the country. The complete abandonment of Bagram Air Base in the middle of the night without informing the Afghans was probably the most disgraceful act ever perpetrated on an ally. That air base was the support arm that helped the Afghan army keep the Taliban in check. Once it was clear we were out to save our own skin and we just took off in the dark of night, the Afghans lost hope!

