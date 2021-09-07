CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 to remain "a fact of American life" as infections top 40 mln

neworleanssun.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- U.S. COVID-19 cases surpassed 40 million on Monday, driven by a continued surge in infections due to the unchecked spread of the Delta variant. As of Monday, the country's caseload was 40,016,654 with a death toll of 649,426, according to a tally by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

www.neworleanssun.com

Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You'll Be Turned Away From Here Starting Next Month

As the Delta variant continues to take hold in the U.S., unvaccinated people are seeing their day-to-day life affected more than others. Due to the heightened risk of infection, more institutions and companies are requiring individuals to show proof of vaccination. In some major cities, like New York, New Orleans, and San Francisco, vaccine mandates are being put in place for indoor spaces like restaurants and event venues. And now, if you're not vaccinated, your travel plans could be upended too.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vanity Fair

Ron DeSantis Once Again Told to Sit Down and STFU by Florida Judge

Back in July, as part of his ongoing effort to kill as many Floridians as possible, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order banning mask mandates in his state’s schools, claiming that parents should have the right to expose their kids to a highly contagious virus that’s claimed more than 650,000 lives in the U.S. thus far, and hospitalized 10 times more Florida children last week than when school began. Shortly after that, he threatened to withhold pay from school officials who had the audacity to look at the data, consider the significantly more communicable delta variant, and make their own decisions regarding masking, a threat he followed through on in August, when the Florida Department of Education withheld the salaries of school board members in Alachua and Broward counties who voted to impose mask mandates.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Jimmy Kimmel mocks Floridians who have died of coronavirus: 'All those orphaned ferrets, it's a shame'

ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, who once choked up on the air over the death of a lion, sparked outrage after mocking Floridians on Monday who have died of COVID-19. "This is an interesting statistic. COVID deaths have proven to be much higher in states that voted for Trump," he said during his monologue. "Of the 54,000 Americans who died from COVID since the start of the summer, almost one of five — one in five of them died in Florida, which my God, all those orphaned ferrets, it’s a shame."
FLORIDA STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Wisconsin

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of August 31 had reached 639,490 COVID-19-related deaths and 39.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more...
WISCONSIN STATE
theeastcountygazette.com

CDC Reveals which Vaccine is Most Effective against COVID-19 Hospitalization

COVID-19 vaccines are effective at preventing hospitalizations and emergency department visits caused by the Delta variant, according to data from a national study. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released a recent study that showed which among the three US-approved COVID-19 vaccines are most effective in preventing hospitalizations, ICU visits, or potential intubation.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WXIA 11 Alive

No, the mu variant is not the dominant COVID-19 strain in the US

In January, the mu variant of COVID-19 was first detected in Colombia. It has since been confirmed in dozens of countries, including the United States. On Aug. 30, the World Health Organization (WHO) labeled the mu variant as a “variant of interest,” which is defined by the global public health agency as variants that have been identified to cause “significant community transmission or multiple COVID-19 clusters.” According to the WHO, the mu variant has exhibited signs of possible resistance to vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
My Clallam County

Nearly 74% of eligible Americans have at least 1 COVID-19 vaccine dose

(NEW YORK) — The United States is facing a COVID-19 surge this summer as the more contagious delta variant spreads. More than 655,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 while over 4.6 million people have died from the disease worldwide, according to real-time data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

U.S. administers 374.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC

Sept 4 (Reuters) - The United States had administered 374,488,924 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 450,175,825 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 373,516,809 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hometownsource.com

COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations on the rise in Morrison County

As the number of COVID-19 infections continued to rise in Morrison County last week, the amount of hospitalizations also slowly ticked up. Three people were hospitalized due to COVID-19 between Aug. 27 - Sept. 2, bringing Morrison County to 269 total over the last 18 months. That comes after there were two hospitalizations between Aug. 20 - 26, and none during the two weeks before that.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
hawaiitelegraph.com

U.S. COVID-19 cases surpass 40 mln

WASHINGTON, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- The total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States topped 40 million on Monday, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University. U.S. COVID-19 case count rose to 40,003,101, with a total of 648,935 deaths, as of 3:21 p.m. local time (1921 GMT), showed the data.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TODAY.com

Risk of COVID-19 breakthrough infections remains very rare, 3 studies find

The COVID-19 vaccines continue to offer strong protection against severe illness and hospitalization, according to research on more than 1 million people published Wednesday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The findings come as the United States prepares to begin offering booster shots to all Americans later this month — a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
PennLive.com

New COVID-19 infections again top 5,000 in Pa.

Pennsylvania registered 5,005 new COVID-19 infections as of early Friday, continuing the surge that began in early July. The state also registered 37 new deaths, raising Pennsylvania’s toll from COVID-19 to 28,535. As of early Friday, 2,147 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, up from 2,118 on Thursday. That included 535...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Matt Lillywhite

A Disease Is Spiking In The United States, And It's Not Covid

According to the CDC, 476k people are infected with Lyme disease every year. And if left untreated, infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system. Texas is currently dealing with a giant wave of hospitalizations due to Covid-19. But with the pandemic being in the news so much, many Texans are unaware of other dangerous diseases that have been found throughout the state.
TEXAS STATE

