CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Europe's high energy prices are just the beginning

neworleanssun.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEuropean energy prices might be at record levels, but there is still room for prices to run, according to a Bloomberg analysis. Of course, natural gas prices are soaring everywhere-not just in Europe. The US benchmark price for natural gas has nearly doubled over the last year, with front-month Henry Hub prices reaching $4.690/MMBtu as of September 6. And that's despite record natural gas production in hot basins like Appalachia.

www.neworleanssun.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Kremlin: quick launch of Nord Stream 2 would balance Europe's gas prices

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A rapid startup of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany would balance high gas prices in Europe, including on spot market, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday. He also said the possibility of Russian energy giant Rosneft exporting gas to Europe...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Motley Fool

Why Oil and Gas Stocks Sizzled Today

OPEC expects global oil demand to cross pre-pandemic level next year. Meanwhile, oil and gas supplies remain tight, and there could be further supply constraints. Oil and gas stocks sizzled today, thanks to a surprise forecast from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). Some of the lesser-known stocks surged the most on Sept. 13, with the following leading the pack as of 2 p.m. EDT.
STOCKS
gcaptain.com

LNG Hits New Record Highs As Supply Problems Mount

By Anna Shiryaevskaya (Bloomberg) –Natural gas prices in the U.K. and the Netherlands soared to record highs as concerns over tight supplies mount while demand increases. Britain’s gas network is forecast undersupplied on Tuesday due to supply disruptions at U.K. facilities as gas-fired power generation climbed amid muted wind output.
TRAFFIC
spglobal.com

Shale gas stocks chase natural gas futures prices higher, as LNG drives demand

Shares in most pure-play shale gas producers posted double-digit gains in value over the past month, alongside the one-third increase in the October futures price for natural gas, according to Sept. 14 data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. "The biggest news on the day surrounded the energy markets, as natural...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas Prices#Renewable Energy#Renewable Natural Gas#European#Bloomberg#Henry Hub#Engie Sa#Energyscan#Oilprice Com
fxempire.com

Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Potential Hurricane Damage, Robust Demand Boosting Prices

U.S. West Texas Intermediate and international-benchmark Brent crude oil futures are edging higher on Tuesday as traders brace for a hurricane to possibly deliver another blow to an already hurting energy industry. Crude oil is currently sitting on a six-week high as Hurricane Nicholas threatens to bring heavy rain to Texas and parts of Louisiana that were still recovering from Hurricane Ida.
TRAFFIC
pv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: work begins on Chile’s first green hydrogen project and French energy giants target decarbonized hydrogen

French industrial gas provider Air Liquide and energy business TotalEnergies have teamed up to decarbonize hydrogen production at the latter's Normandy facility in France. “This project will enable … the supply to TotalEnergies by Air Liquide of low-carbon hydrogen by relying on Air Liquide's hydrogen network in Normandy and the implementation of a large-scale CO2 capture and storage solution (CCS),” read a statement released today. Air Liquide said it will take over and operate the 255-tons-per-day TotalEnergies hydrogen production unit in Normandy under a long-term contract. “Connecting the unit to Air Liquide’s hydrogen network will enable [it] to optimize its performance and, ultimately, develop the world’s first low-carbon hydrogen network,” added today's press release. The French companies said they will carry out development studies for a CCS project in Normandy. Air Liquide will capture CO2 and TotalEnergies is expected to transport and store it at two North Sea CCS projects under development: the Northern Lights facility, in Norwegian waters, and the Aramis project, in waters owned by the Netherlands.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketRealist

What Are the Best Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) Stocks To Buy?

While global crude oil demand plummeted in 2020 amid COVID-19 lockdowns, Shell estimates that LNG (liquified natural gas) demand increased marginally to 360 million metric tons. The U.S. has emerged as a key LNG exporter. What are the best LNG stocks to buy?. Article continues below advertisement. Over the years,...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Germany
MarketRealist

Perfect Storm for Natural Gas—What Are the Top Stock Picks?

Natural gas has become one of the best-performing commodities in 2021. On Sept. 8, the prices rose to a 7.5-year high. The prices have risen by nearly 100 percent YTD due to rising demand and supply concerns. Since investors want to bet on this red-hot commodity, many of them want to know what the best natural gas stocks are to buy now.
TRAFFIC
marcellusdrilling.com

EIA Predicts U.S. Natural Gas Consumption Declines This Yr & Next

Here’s a paradox for you that we can’t explain. Last week we reported the latest U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) predicts natural gas production in the U.S. will hit an all-time high in 2022 (see U.S. NatGas Production in 2022 Forecast to Hit All-Time High). And yet, the same EIA came out with a prediction late last week that natural gas consumption here in the U.S. is declining and will continue to decline in 2022. How does that square?
ENERGY INDUSTRY
moneyandmarkets.com

Europe’s Green Energy Dream Is Painful for Consumers

Green energy has many benefits. Solar and wind energy can reduce greenhouse gas emissions and helps alleviate problems attributed to climate change. Costs of the technologies are trending down, making green energy more affordable. But renewable energy does have at least one drawback. It can be unpredictable and needs a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

Europe’s ambitious net-zero pledges hit home—with eye-watering energy bills

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Running out of gas as the cost of energy hits record highs, Europe is facing a "power crunch"—one that has been years in the making. As the global demand for gas soars, Europe’s uptake of intermittent renewable energy sources such as wind and solar, combined with its aggressive shutdown of coal and heavy EU carbon taxation, has caused its electricity supply to tighten.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Analysis: Expensive winter ahead as Europe's power prices surge

FRANKFURT/LONDON/PARIS Sept 10 (Reuters) - A record run in energy prices that pushed European electricity costs to multi-year highs is unlikely to ease off before year-end, pointing to an expensive winter heating season for consumers. The key benchmark EU and French power contracts have both doubled so far this year...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
neworleanssun.com

Nord Stream 2 in limbo as Germany prepares to decide on key license

Germany's federal networks regulator BNA said on Monday it would decide no later than January 8, 2022 whether it will certify Nord Stream 2 and issue an operating license for the natural gas pipeline. "The Federal Network Agency of Germany announced today that Nord Stream 2 AG has submitted all...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
seeitmarket.com

Crude Oil Futures Could Move 10 Percent Higher On Breakout

I recently wrote a bullish trading piece on Crude Oil as it was attempting to breakout above its down-trend line. That breakout call was premature, as price has bided time in a sideways consolidation. Perhaps it was a sign of the breakout to come, however. Once again, crude oil is...
TRAFFIC
Entrepreneur

Alliant Energy's (LNT) Arm Prices $300M Green Bonds Due 2031

Alliant Energy Corporation’s LNT subsidiary Wisconsin Power and Light Company completes pricing 1.950% green debentures worth $300 million due Sep 16, 2031. The offering is likely to close on Sep 16, 2021, subject to certain customary closing conditions. Net proceeds will be used for constructing and developing wind and solar...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
invezz.com

Crude oil price prediction after OPEC’s surprise forecast

Crude oil has been trading steadily since late August despite the ongoing volatility. OPEC expects global oil demand to reach 100.8 million bpd in 2022 compared to 2019 level of 100.3 million bpd. The estimates are an improvement from its prior prediction of attaining the milestone in 2022's second half.
TRAFFIC
naturalgasworld.com

Trinidad and Tobago to dominate natural gas production from upcoming projects in Americas in 2025

A total of seven natural gas projects are expected to start operations in Trinidad and Tobago during 2021-2025. Trinidad and Tobago is expected to contribute around 25% or 820mn ft3/day of the Americas natural gas production in 2025 from planned and announced projects (new build projects, excluding the US L48), according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy