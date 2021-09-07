CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feminist Or Sexist?

By Tom King
wsau.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago……. It was an interesting LP….full of solid rock & roll guitar and organ….even some prog notes in the title tracak…but “For Ladies Only” from Steppenwolf will always be full of question marks. It was suggested that the band that brought you ‘Born To Be Wild” and “Magic Carpet Ride” had all of a sudden gone soft . That the LP was a testament to the women.s lib movement that was sweeping the country. I’ll grant you that some of the lyrics might make you think that…but if I’m guessing…it’s a tongue in cheek put on. These guys are still a swaggering, macho rock & roll outfit….not a chardonnay swigging garden party act.

