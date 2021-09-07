Feminist Or Sexist?

We continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago……. Very few people I knew in 1971 publicly admitted they liked the Carpenters. It just wasn’t a hip thing to do. And despite that, the brother-sister duo of Karen & Richard Carpenter sold millions of records and were regularly heard on the radio. And even though I didn’t make a big thing about it…I owned a couple of the albums and knew I was hearing pop music polished to a high sheen. And my fandom was mostly about The VOICE. And it should be capitalized. Karen Carpenter’s voice was as potent an instrument as has ever been heard in the history of popular music. And what’s funny is that she really just wanted to be a drummer!

