What do you get when you combine a speakeasy and a game store? It probably looks a little like Tabletop Underground, a Prohibition-themed basement in downtown Traverse City where anyone can gather to play (or buy) board games. The board game has long been a favorite way to pass the time and have a little fun with those around you, but it can be difficult to get enough players to participate in a game night, particularly so on a regular basis.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 12 DAYS AGO