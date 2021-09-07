Other days

• Eight persons, one of them a 3-year-old girl, narrowly escaped serious injury yesterday morning at 6 o'clock when an automobile in which they were riding turned over, six miles out on the Arch Street pike. The car, a Hudson, was badly damaged. ... L.E. Ellenbogen, driver of the car, was pinned beneath the car and was holding fast until the car was raised from him. However, he escaped with only a few minor bruises. Mr. Ellenbogen blames the bad condition of the pike for the accident. He said he was driving about five miles an hour when he saw a mud hole in the center of the pike. Following the ruts around the hole, Mr. Ellenbogen said, the wheels of his car came within two feet of the edge of the pike. He said the weight of the car on the rain-soaked road caused the embankment to cave out, carrying the car with it.