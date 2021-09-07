Bike Lane Program Being Considered In Brighton

City of Brighton officials are exploring a new program that would give bicycling enthusiasts lanes of their own throughout town. Assistant to the City Manager Henry Outlaw told City Council at their latest study session that Brighton has been identified as an ideal candidate by the League of Michigan Bicyclists (LMB) as a participant in the Bike Wave Program. The Bike Wave is a device that stores flat and then can be popped up to 27 inches, creating a barrier for a bike lane. The LMB has received a grant from the AARP for the program, meaning participation in the program won’t cost the city anything except for the labor of installing them.