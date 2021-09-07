The ECB is set to start reducing bond purchases before the Fed. Just don’t call it ‘tapering.’

U.S. stocks rise modestly higher Tuesday after a report on inflation came in more tame than had originally been expecting, suggesting that the Federal Reserve may be less inclined to rapidly move to taper its monthly asset purchases that had provided liquidity to the COVID stricken market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 71 points, or 0.2%, higher at 34,944, the S&P 500 index climbed 0.3% at 4,484, while the Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.4% to reach 15,165. The U.S. consumer price index rose 0.3% in August, while the core reading, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, was up just 0.1%. The CPI increased 5.3% in the August year, compared to expectations for a 5.4% increase, and a rise of 5.5% for the year last month. The year-over-year change in core CPI fell back to 4% from 4.3% in July. While the reading remains elevated, signs of peak inflation could make it less urgent for the Fed to begin scaling back its bond purchases, though investors have largely scaled back expectations for the central bank to lay out a timetable to begin tapering at its meeting next week.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO