CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

The ECB is set to start reducing bond purchases before the Fed. Just don’t call it ‘tapering.’

By Steve Goldstein
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Heading into Thursday's European Central Bank meeting, economists are now expecting a modest reduction in the rate of bond purchases made using the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program.

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
DailyFx

Euro Stoxx 50 & IBEX 35 Outlook: European Stocks Mixed Following US CPI Print

Euro Stoxx 50, IBEX 35, ECB, US CPI, Inflation – Talking Points. IBEX 35 trend remains negative as energy prices put consumers in a pinch. Euro Stoxx 50 outlook remains neutral ahead of inflation data on Friday. US CPI shows inflation slowing, yet still running hot at 5.3% increase year-over-year.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD pauses three-day downtrend near 1.1800 as USD edges higher

EUR/USD consolidates losses around monthly low, eases of late. ECB policymakers reject reflation fears, US inflation for August tames tapering tantrum. Market sentiment dwindles amid mixed clues, confusion over Fed’s next moves. Eurozone IP, ECB members’ comments and second-tier US data will provide intermediate moves, risk catalysts are the key.
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecb#Eurostat#Fed#The Fortune Global Forum#Afp#Getty#The European Central Bank#The Federal Reserve#Data#Societe Generale#Pepp#Berenberg Bank#Eurusd#Italian#App
DailyFx

USD/JPY to Trade in August as US Treasury Yields Remain Afloat

USD/JPY gives back the advance from the start of the week amid a larger-than-expected downtick in the US Consumer Price Index (CPI), but the market reaction may end up being short lived as longer-dated US Treasury yields remain afloat. USD/JPY to Trade in August as US Treasury Yields Remain Afloat.
BUSINESS
740thefan.com

ECB’s Weidmann wants digital euro to start small

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – A digital euro, currently under design by the European Central Bank, should have a limited role initially as it could disrupt the bank sector and overly extend the role of central banking, Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said on Tuesday. “A gradual approach might make sense given the...
ECONOMY
gold-eagle.com

Eurozone Impact On Gold: The ECB And The Phantom Taper

The ECB tapered its asset purchases. Only that it didn’t taper at all. Are you confused? Gold isn’t – it simply doesn’t care. Tapering has begun. For now, in the Eurozone. This is at least what headlines suggest, as last week, the Governing Council of the European Central Bank held its monetary policy meeting. The European central bankers decided to slow down the pace of their asset purchases:
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
Metro International

Dollar holds tight range as investors await U.S. inflation data

TOKYO (Reuters) – The dollar was little changed against other major currencies on Tuesday as investors looked to U.S. inflation data later in the session for clues on the timing of policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. The dollar index stood at 92.622, having retreated from a two-week high of...
BUSINESS
investing.com

European Stock Futures Lower; Caution Ahead of U.S. CPI Release

Investing.com -- European stock markets are expected to open lower Tuesday, with investors showing caution ahead of the release of key U.S. inflation figures later in the session. At 2:05 AM ET (0605 GMT), the DAX futures contract in Germany traded 0.2% lower, CAC 40 futures in France dropped 0.2%...
STOCKS
NBC Connecticut

European Markets Retreat as Investors Await U.S. Inflation Data; JD Sports Up 7%

LONDON — European markets pulled back slightly on Tuesday morning as global investors awaited inflation data from the U.S., which could inform the Federal Reserve's timing for tapering its monetary stimulus. The pan-European Stoxx 600 slid 0.25% in early trade, with mining stocks dropping 1.8% to lead losses as all...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD treads water around 1.1800 with eyes on US Inflation

EUR/USD fades bounce off monthly low, eases from intraday high of late. Risk appetite turns cautious ahead of the key US CPI for August. Chatters surrounding Fed’s tapering, geopolitics and virus entertain intraday traders. Bears remain hopeful but risk catalysts and the pre-Fed caution may challenge the downside. EUR/USD aptly...
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Continuing to Correct Downwards

This week opened like last week closed, as the EUR/USD continued to correct lower towards the 1.1770 support level, the lowest in more than two weeks. It is stable around 1.1810 as of this writing. I mentioned a lot in the technical analysis about the importance of the 1.1800 level to separate the two trends. The recent recovery of the currency pair suffered a setback due to a group of local and international factors that left the prospects for the euro dependent on the market's appetite for the dollar during the coming period. The EUR/USD fell for four out of five days last week as repeated bouts of risk aversion in global markets increased demand for the US currency and weighed on the EUR.
CURRENCIES
CNBC

Dollar falters after U.S. inflation rise eases, safe-haven yen, franc up

The dollar index was slightly down at 92.601, moving away from a more than a two-week high on Monday. The euro was flat against the dollar at $1.1807. The dollar fell against major currencies on Tuesday after data showed a less-than-expected rise in U.S. inflation last month, creating uncertainty about the timing of the Federal Reserve's tapering of asset purchases.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Bundesbank Head: Digital Euro Should Happen Gradually

The digital euro needs to start small to avoid disrupting the banking sector, the head of Germany’s central bank said Tuesday (Sept. 14). During a conference in Frankfurt, Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann cautioned against moving too quickly on the digital euro, Reuters reported. “A gradual approach might make sense given...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Dow industrials kick off higher Tuesday after cooler-than-expected consumer-inflation reading

U.S. stocks rise modestly higher Tuesday after a report on inflation came in more tame than had originally been expecting, suggesting that the Federal Reserve may be less inclined to rapidly move to taper its monthly asset purchases that had provided liquidity to the COVID stricken market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 71 points, or 0.2%, higher at 34,944, the S&P 500 index climbed 0.3% at 4,484, while the Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.4% to reach 15,165. The U.S. consumer price index rose 0.3% in August, while the core reading, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, was up just 0.1%. The CPI increased 5.3% in the August year, compared to expectations for a 5.4% increase, and a rise of 5.5% for the year last month. The year-over-year change in core CPI fell back to 4% from 4.3% in July. While the reading remains elevated, signs of peak inflation could make it less urgent for the Fed to begin scaling back its bond purchases, though investors have largely scaled back expectations for the central bank to lay out a timetable to begin tapering at its meeting next week.
BUSINESS
investing.com

ECB ready to act if inflation goal is hit sooner, says Schnabel

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Inflation in the euro area will "in all likelihood" ease as soon as next year but the European Central Bank is ready to act if it doesn't, ECB policymaker Isabel Schnabel said on Monday. Euro zone inflation has been rising more than expected but the ECB has stuck...
BUSINESS
poundsterlinglive.com

Pound Sterling: Returning Momentum against Euro and Dollar

The British Pound starts the new week just below multi-day highs against the Euro and Dollar amidst a revival of buying interest, which some analysts say could extend over coming days and perhaps weeks. Upside momentum returns to the UK currency amidst signs that the economy should record strong growth...
CURRENCIES
US News and World Report

Key Gauge of Euro Zone Inflation Expectations at Highest Since Mid-2015

LONDON (Reuters) - A key market gauge of euro zone inflation expectations rose to its highest level since mid-2015 on Monday, a further sign that investor perceptions over the direction of future inflation are shifting. Euro zone bond yields were broadly steady, although relief over a slowdown in the pace...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy