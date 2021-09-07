BSI for standards for cyber security for networked cars

The network perimeter—as it is traditionally understood—is dead. Firewalls were once considered the pinnacle of cybersecurity: erect a strong enough one around the network and everything inside will be secure. Unfortunately, that was probably never true, but it’s easy to see why the idea gained popularity. Humanity has been building walls to keep enemies at bay for thousands of years, and a network firewall was seen as a digital extension of the fortified walls and parapets that once kept cities and fortresses secure. Today, those digital walls are less effective than ever.

