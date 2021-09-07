CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

BSI for standards for cyber security for networked cars

marketresearchtelecast.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore the opening of the IAA Mobility auto show in Munich, the Federal Office for Information Security warned against cyber attacks on networked cars and the production facilities of manufacturers and their suppliers. Today the authority presented its first “Automotive Industry Situation Report” on cyber security in the industry. In the paper, the BSI experts point out that vehicles are developing more and more from a rolling computer to a fully networked, digital mobility platform. “This automatically increases the attack surface for cyber attacks,” said BSI President Arne Schönbohm.

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Computer Weekly

Making a mark in cyber security

When computing graduate Claudean Zheng was looking for a job during her final year at the National University of Singapore, she came across an opening for an IT consultant at EY that paved the way for her career in cyber security. She was called up for an interview, during which...
COMPUTERS
tech.co

12 Cyber Security Measures That Every Small Business Must Take

Cyber security has been important to businesses since the internet existed. But as more and more workers shift to hybrid or fully remote work, the need for protecting your data and cloud-based systems from unauthorized breaches, hacks, or exposure also grows. Many modern small businesses use cloud-based technology and tools...
SMALL BUSINESS
ardmorecity.org

Cyber Security Ransomware Advisory

Earlier this week an advisory was released to warn against ransomware attacks during holidays and weekends—when offices are normally closed for an extended period. The extra long time away allows viruses to propagate further if they are capable and gives the bad guys a little extra time to operate while businesses are scaled down. Although there is no specific threat report indicating a cyber-attack will occur over the upcoming Labor Day holiday, malicious people have launched serious ransomware attacks during other holidays and weekends in 2021. Please use extra caution to protect against the rise in ransomware, including:
ARDMORE, OK
paloaltonetworks.com

IoT Security for Healthcare by Palo Alto Networks

IoMT is becoming the pulse of healthcare and yet security remains to be the greatest barrier to adoption. Healthcare delivery organizations (HDO) have become a target of strategic interest among cybercriminals for their valuable patient data making millions of medical devices connecting to HDO networks extremely vulnerable to attack. With...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyber Security#Cyberattack#Bsi#Iaa Mobility
theregister.com

In space, no one can hear cyber security professionals scream

Feature "Space is an invaluable domain, but it is also increasingly crowded and particularly susceptible to a range of cyber vulnerabilities and threats." That's not an overblown sci-fi movie strapline, but rather the chilling words of Gina Galasso, managing director of The Aerospace Corporation UK, a member of the international collaborative organisation, Space ISAC (the Space Information Sharing and Analysis Center.) And she's not wrong on either count.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Embedded.com

Growing use of encryption poses network security risk

Pervasive encryption may enhance network traffic security, but the use of encryption also exposes users to threats from malicious traffic. You would think encryption would enhance the security of network communications. However, the fact that network traffic is encrypted also exposes users to threats from malicious traffic. To highlight this,...
COMPUTERS
securityboulevard.com

Securing Networks in a Perimeterless World

The network perimeter—as it is traditionally understood—is dead. Firewalls were once considered the pinnacle of cybersecurity: erect a strong enough one around the network and everything inside will be secure. Unfortunately, that was probably never true, but it’s easy to see why the idea gained popularity. Humanity has been building walls to keep enemies at bay for thousands of years, and a network firewall was seen as a digital extension of the fortified walls and parapets that once kept cities and fortresses secure. Today, those digital walls are less effective than ever.
COMPUTERS
marketresearchtelecast.com

Cyber ​​security strategy: Federal government relies on hackbacks and exploits

The outgoing federal government is in favor of creating a legal option for the heavily controversial state hackbacks as a reaction to online attacks in the next legislative period. The Cybersecurity Strategy 2021 passed by the Federal Cabinet on Wednesday states: “We are striving to anchor in the Basic Law an expanded legislative and administrative competence of the federal government to ward off dangers emanating from particularly serious and significant cyber attacks on information technology systems and networks.”
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cars
paloaltonetworks.com

Palo Alto Networks cloud security services receive C5 attestation, meeting high German standards

Services from Palo Alto Networks meet the high requirements of the BSI in terms of IT and cloud security in accordance with C5:2020. MUNICH, 7 September 2021 - Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, has received C5 attestationfor its cloud security offerings in Germany. This confirms the company’s cloud services meet the high and clearly defined level of security as outlined by the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI). The Palo Alto Networks cloud services awarded with the C5 attestation are: Cortex Data Lake, Cortex XDR, Prisma Access and WildFire.
CELL PHONES
securityintelligence.com

Fighting Cyber Threats With Open-Source Tools and Open Standards

Detecting cyber threats is usually the first critical step in the mitigation of cyber attacks. Common means to achieve this goal are rules or analytics that track network and system behaviors and raise alerts when potentially malicious attacks are identified. Once a potential threat is detected, the staff of the security operations center (SOC) investigates it and, if it is found to be a real risk, responds, contains and mitigates it. Threat detection is a growing challenge, and one that demands constant attention since attackers continuously gain expertise and sophistication and threats are ever-changing. The detection rules/analytics of today must therefore dynamically adapt to the threat landscape over time.
TECHNOLOGY
wfxg.com

Cyber News Now: Importance of layers of security for your business

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Cyber Security and business run in a similar circle. No matter the size of your company, protecting your data could mean protecting your bottom line. But, do you know where to start?. Kevin Wade, founder and CEO of IntelliSystems says there's a simple way to think...
AUGUSTA, GA
cisco.com

Identify and secure your network with Endpoint Analytics

How do we identify the devices on our network? How do we know whether an endpoint is a PC, an IP Camera, or an MRI machine? And how do we know if that device is authorized to access the network, and what it can access? I recently sat down with senior technical marketing engineer Krishnan Thiruvengadam to discuss how Cisco’s AI Endpoint Analytics (EA) can help.
SOFTWARE
Industry Week

Is your VPN worth risking network security?

Virtual private networks, or VPNs, are one of hackers’ favorite entry points into a network, especially when it comes to manufacturing and infrastructure. Our VPN checklist helps you learn the symptoms associated with a broken and exposed third-party remote access set-up within your manufacturing system. Download our VPN checklist to...
COMPUTERS
audacy.com

Hackers feasting on businesses while 500K cyber security jobs remain vacant

Large scale cyber-attacks are on the rise and, with more than 500,000 unfilled cyber security jobs, the situation could get worse before it gets better unless those positions are filled. The Biden administration is urging the private sector to shore up cyber defenses with hackers stepping up their attacks against...
TECHNOLOGY
Computer Weekly

Bridging the gender gap in cyber security

Preeti Kanwar is a veteran woman chief information security officer (CISO) and a leading icon in the Indian IT community. However, she refuses to be boxed in gender brackets and applies the same bracket-less approach to cyber security. “I do not want to make what I do gender-specific,” says Kanwar,...
TECHNOLOGY
biometricupdate.com

Imageware, Alcatraz AI biometrics confirmed to security standards

Imageware recently announced it has been confirmed for Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) Level 1 and 2 standards compliance for its Biointellic face biometrics system after testing conducted by iBeta Quality Assurance. The test included a number of advanced spoofing methods, such as silicon masks, curved pictures with cut-out eyes, and...
SOFTWARE
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Cyber Security Solutions and Training

Security for complex systems in the pharmaceutical industry is becoming increasingly important, whether it relates to Identity Management, Authorization Concepts, GDPR or Audit control. In the Pharma industry, everything must be in control and comply with current legislation and regulations. An integrated, holistic approach must be taken to make a system landscape end-to-end secure and to maximize cyber security throughout the organization.
SOFTWARE
VentureBeat

Zero-trust security could reduce cyber trust gap

Customer trust in companies is increasingly rare, especially when it comes to data management and protection. The trend is accelerating as cyberattacks continue to grow and vendors look to utilize more customer data as part of strategic initiatives. Businesses need more customer data to improve online sales, and how well...
TECHNOLOGY
bloomberglaw.com

Federal Cyber Strategy Plans for ‘Zero Trust’ Security Approach

Federal agency staff would need to use a single sign-on to access applications for their work as part of a newly released plan to implement a so-called zero trust cybersecurity model across government. The draft strategy, released Tuesday by the White House, also calls for an inventory of all devices...
TECHNOLOGY
techbeacon.com

Transform your security approach: 7 ways to shift to cyber resilience

To remain competitive in the face of cyberattacks, companies must ensure the security of their applications, networks, and business processes. But traditional security methods are no longer enough to ward off today's complex attacks. Many enterprises are turning to new resilience strategies to safeguard their business operations before, during, and after cyberattacks.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy