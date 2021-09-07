BSI for standards for cyber security for networked cars
Before the opening of the IAA Mobility auto show in Munich, the Federal Office for Information Security warned against cyber attacks on networked cars and the production facilities of manufacturers and their suppliers. Today the authority presented its first “Automotive Industry Situation Report” on cyber security in the industry. In the paper, the BSI experts point out that vehicles are developing more and more from a rolling computer to a fully networked, digital mobility platform. “This automatically increases the attack surface for cyber attacks,” said BSI President Arne Schönbohm.marketresearchtelecast.com
