Bundestag election: How the federal government failed with digitization. It has been eight years since Angela Merkel said her second most famous sentence – after “We can do it” -: “The Internet is new territory for all of us,” she muttered at a press conference in 2013, around 20 years after the invention of the WWW the few moments in her career when she was not in perfect control of herself and perhaps because of that said a simple, accurate sentence.