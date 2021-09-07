Merkel: More courage with digitization – But: take people with you
Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) has called for more openness, curiosity and courage in the digitization of the state and society. Digitization is much more than a technical process – success in this area is first a question of attitude, said Merkel on Monday evening at a union event in Berlin, at the edge of which a 25-point digital program was presented by the CDU and CSU. At the same time, however, politicians must ensure that the citizens are involved in this process, warned the Chancellor.marketresearchtelecast.com
