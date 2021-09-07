Merkel: More courage with digitization – But: take people with you

Berlin (dpa) – Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) has called on the Union to launch a confident election campaign for the Chancellery in the face of disastrous polls. The Union represents the measure and the middle and the building of bridges, Merkel said, according to information from the German News Agency regarding participants on Monday in what will likely be the last meeting of the Union faction before the federal election on September 26. A lot of people wouldn’t decide who to vote until shortly before election day. Merkel quoted former CDU general secretary Heiner Geißler. He said you can only convince others if you believe in yourself.

