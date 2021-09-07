NASA Rover Perseverance: Successful first rock sample taken

NASA’s Perseverance rover has successfully taken the first rock sample on Mars. As the US space agency announced, the data received have now finally confirmed the success. Until then, she had assumed that the sampling had worked on the second attempt, but there were still few remaining doubts. The sample is now securely closed in its container. Together with later rock samples, it is to be picked up by another probe in a few years and brought to earth. To do this, Perseverance should return to its landing site and drop it off there. It would be the first samples to be brought to earth from another planet.