Autonomous vehicles are the latest tech crave. Automakers are in a race to see who can be the first to develop one and get it on the road. But they still need to work out a lot of kinks, as evidenced by some serious and even fatal wrecks. Even so, one company in San Francisco, Waymo, has proven that autonomous vehicles can work and is offering free rides.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO