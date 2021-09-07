The new RedMagic 6S Pro features a 165Hz AMOLED display with a 720Hz multi-finger touch sampling rate

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChinese smartphone maker Nubia made headlines with its RedMagic 6 series earlier this year in March. The lineup included two phones that featured top-of-the-line hardware, including a 165Hz high refresh rate display, the Snapdragon 888 SoC, and 120W fast charging support. The company then launched the RedMagic 6R in June, which was a small step down from the flagship RedMagic 6 series and offered a 144Hz display and 30W fast charging support at an affordable price. Nubia has now unveiled the RedMagic 6S Pro, which packs Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 888+ chipset, along with a 165Hz high refresh rate display that offers a 720Hz multi-finger touch sampling rate.

