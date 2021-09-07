The new RedMagic 6S Pro features a 165Hz AMOLED display with a 720Hz multi-finger touch sampling rate

Red Magic 6s Pro is the next gaming phone from Nubia that is set to go official globally on the 6th of September, and while we still have a couple of days left for the launch, the unboxing video of the phone is already up on YouTube. A YouTuber named “ZolloTech” posted the video on his channel, and the video reveals the full design as well as the full spec sheet of the phone. So, all that we don’t know after this is the pricing for the global market.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO