Transport giant FirstGroup said recent trading has been on track as it revealed plans to hand £500 million back to shareholders.Shares in the Aberdeen-based company rose after it revealed it will return the cash to investors as part of a tender offer after selling its First Student and First Transit businesses.In an update on Monday, FirstGroup chairman David Martin also said that trading has been “in line with our expectations year to date” as the firm continues its post-Covid recovery.It said bus passenger volumes have reached 65% of pre-pandemic levels on average in recent weeks, with this expected to increase...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO