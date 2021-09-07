CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

The Latest: Blinken says US working with Taliban on flights

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RPeVG_0boXhHI500

DOHA, Qatar — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the State Department is working with the Taliban to facilitate additional charter flights from Kabul for people seeking to leave Afghanistan after the American military and diplomatic departure.

Blinken was speaking on Tuesday at a joint news conference with Qatar’s top diplomats and defense officials. He said the U.S. has been in contact with the Taliban “in recent hours” to work out arrangements for additional charter flights from the Afghan capital.

Blinken said the Taliban have given assurances of safe passage for all seeking to leave Afghanistan with proper travel documents. He said the United States would hold the Taliban to that pledge.

Blinken said the United States believes there are “somewhere around 100” American citizens still in Afghanistan who want to leave. The State Department had previously put that estimate at between 100 and 200.

Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are in Qatar to thank the Gulf Arab state for its help with the transit of tens of thousands of people evacuated from Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of Kabul on Aug. 15.

___

MORE ON AFGHANISTAN:

— Blinken and Austin to visit Gulf to address postwar stresses

— Taliban say they took Panjshir, last holdout Afghan province

— Over 24 hours in Kabul, brutality, trauma, moments of grace

— US: Afghan evacuees who fail initial screening Kosovo-bound

— Rescue groups: US tally misses hundreds left in Afghanistan

___

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/afghanistan

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

BOSTON — Over two decades, the United States and its allies spent hundreds of millions of dollars building databases for the Afghan people. The nobly stated goal: Promote law and order and government accountability and modernize a war-ravaged land.

But in the Taliban’s lightning seizure of power, most of that digital apparatus — including biometrics for verifying identities — apparently fell into Taliban hands. Built with few data-protection safeguards, it risks becoming the high-tech jackboots of a surveillance state. As the Taliban get their governing feet, there are worries it will be used for social control and to punish perceived foes.

Putting such data to work constructively — boosting education, empowering women, battling corruption — requires democratic stability, and these systems were not architected for the prospect of defeat.

“It is a terrible irony,” said Frank Pasquale, Brooklyn Law School scholar of surveillance technologies. “It’s a real object lesson in ‘The road to hell is paved with good intentions.’”

Since Kabul fell Aug. 15, indications have emerged that government data may have been used in Taliban efforts to identify and intimidate Afghans who worked with the U.S. forces.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Afghanistan: Taliban leaders in bust-up at presidential palace, sources say

A major row broke out between leaders of the Taliban just days after they set up a new government in Afghanistan, senior Taliban officials told the BBC. Supporters of two rival factions reportedly brawled at the presidential palace in the capital Kabul. The argument appeared to centre on who did...
WORLD
Gazette

Family of U.S. hostage held by Taliban calls for envoy's firing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The family of Mark Frerichs on Monday urged U.S. President Joe Biden to fire his chief Afghanistan peace negotiator, charging that the envoy has done little to win the release of the last American believed to be held hostage by the Taliban. The call for U.S. Special Representative...
U.S. POLITICS
Birmingham Star

Blinken defends US withdrawal from Afghanistan, says stayin

Washington [US], September 14 (ANI): Staunchly defending America's withdrawal from Afghanistan, US top diplomat Antony Blinken on Monday said that staying in the war-torn country would have "re-upped the war for another five, ten or twenty years."During his testimony in Congress, Secretary of State Blinken said: "The agreement reached by the previous administration required all US forces to be out of Afghanistan by May 1. Had the President not followed through on the commitments that his predecessor made, those attacks would have resumed."This was his first testimony before Congress since the Taliban took control of Kabul.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Kosovo#Kabul#Doha#State#The State Department#American#Gulf Arab#Ap#Brooklyn Law School#Afghans
Gazette

'Thousands' of lawful US residents left in Afghanistan, Blinken says in testimony

President Joe Biden's administration assessed "thousands" of lawful permanent residents of the United States remain in Afghanistan following the tumultuous evacuation of Kabul, according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken. "I think the best estimates are that there's several thousand green card holders in Afghanistan," Blinken told the House Foreign...
FOREIGN POLICY
CNN

Secretary of state testifies on Afghanistan withdrawal

Blinken to name a senior official in the State Department to oversee efforts to assist Afghan women. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that he will be naming a senior official to focus on efforts to support Afghan women. "With regard to women and girls in particular, given the incredible...
U.S. POLITICS
NWI.com

The Latest: US envoy praises Qatar for Afghanistan flights

KABUL, Afghanistan — More than 250 foreign nationals have left Afghanistan in the past three days, says Zalmay Khalilzad, Washington’s special envoy and the architect of an often criticized deal with the Taliban. The deal signed last year provided for the safe withdrawal of U.S and NATO troops but say...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Doha, QA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Qatar
Boston Herald

Antony Blinken on the Taliban not allowing flights to depart Afghanistan: ‘We will continue to press the Taliban to allow the charters to leave’

The U.S. secretary of state on Wednesday said they will “continue to press” the Taliban to let charter flights leave Afghanistan and to open up the Kabul airport. A number of groups and individuals have been organizing charter flights out of Afghanistan for people who want to evacuate amid the Taliban takeover.
U.S. POLITICS
International Business Times

Blinken Says Taliban Renew Vow To Let Afghans 'Freely Depart'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday that the Taliban had reiterated a pledge to allow Afghans to freely depart Afghanistan following his meeting with Qatari officials on accelerating evacuations. US President Joe Biden has faced mounting pressure amid reports that several hundred people, also including Americans, had been...
U.S. POLITICS
1310kfka.com

Afghanistan updates: 2nd passenger flight from Kabul lands in Doha

(NEW YORK) — With the U.S. military and diplomatic withdrawal now complete after 20 years in Afghanistan, the Taliban has taken over the country, including the Kabul airport, the site of an often-desperate evacuation effort in past weeks. But even as the last American troops were flown out to meet...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Photo of Afghan woman standing in front of Taliban gun goes viral

A dramatic photo showing a Taliban fighter pointing his gun at a woman at a female-led protest in Afghanistan has gone viral on social media.The woman, who is seen carrying just a bottle of water, stands her ground, unfazed, in front of the Taliban fighter. Many other protestors can be seen holding placards behind her.Several social media users praised the courage shown by the woman in the face of a direct, physical threat.Many said the photo encapsulates the ongoing conflict in Afghanistan, where women and other gender minorities stand to fare the worst under a regime that has a...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

The Independent

242K+
Followers
110K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy