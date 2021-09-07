CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Landsbankinn hf.: Ceases employment at Landsbankinn

 9 days ago

Hrefna Ösp Sigfinnsdóttir, Managing Director of Asset Management & Capital Markets at Landsbankinn, has resigned her position with the Bank, where she has worked since 2010. She has already ceased employment.

StreetInsider.com

Aduro Clean Technologies Obtains DTC Eligibility for Its Common Shares in the U.S.

SARNIA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (CSE:ACT)(OTCQB: ACTHF)(FSE:9D50) (the "Company" or "Aduro Clean Technologies"), a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics and transform heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels, is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares traded on the OTC Markets Group Inc.'s OTCQB Venture Market in the United States, under the symbol "ACTHF", are now Depository Trust Company ("DTC") eligible. DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of share transactions for publicly-traded companies.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Cielo Announces Application for The Management Cease Trade Order has Been Accepted

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Cielo WasteSolutions Corp. (TSXV:CMC)(OTCQB: CWSFF) ("Cielo" or the "Company") The Company announces that, further to its news release dated August 27, 2021, the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC") has accepted the Company's application for a management cease trade order (the "MCTO") pursuant to National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"). The BCSC issued the MCTO on August 31, 2021. The application for the MCTO was made by the Company voluntarily due to a delay in the filing of its audited annual financial statements, accompanying management discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications for the year ended April 30, 2021 (the "Annual Filings").
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 SHARING SERVICES GLOBAL For: Sep 14 Filed by: DOCUMENT SECURITY SYSTEMS INC

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Cardinal Point to Join Focus as a New Partner Firm, Bringing Cross-Border Tax and Wealth Management Expertise to the Focus Partnership

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that Cardinal Point Capital Management Inc. and Cardinal Point Wealth Management, LLC (together, "Cardinal Point") have entered into a definitive agreement to join the Focus partnership. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to the receipt of regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Philip Morris International (PM) Announces Offer for Vectura Group PLC Becomes Unconditional

PMI Global Services Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) today announced that its offer for Vectura Group plc (Vectura) has become unconditional, having received valid acceptances for or acquired 74.77 % of Vectura shares, in excess of the 50% required under the acceptance condition, as well as confirming that all other conditions to the offer have been satisfied or waived. PMI has extended the offer to allow for the tender of further shares.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Plurilock Receives Order from CA State Teachers' Retirement System

Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2021) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) and related subsidiaries ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), an identity-centric cybersecurity solutions provider for workforces, has received a US$394,000 order from the California State Teachers' Retirement System (CalSTRS).
CALIFORNIA STATE
dallassun.com

Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. (OTC Markets: "ATHC") Further Strengthens its Advisory Board with Appointment of Veteran Payment Processing Professional, Entrepreneur, and Business Leader Stephanie Lusher Wooten

Executive with proven track record in merchant services, payment processing, sales channel development , and blockchain Stephanie Lusher Wooten joins Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation advisory board. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. (OTC PINK:ATHC) today announced the addition of Stephanie Lusher Wooten...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) Appoints Francesco Tanzi as CFO

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI) announces an important appointment to the future Senior Leadership Team of Iveco Group, the Company previously referred to as the "On-Highway" business of CNH Industrial, which will begin independent operations in early 2022. Effective January 1, 2022, Francesco Tanzi will join the Company and will serve...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
StreetInsider.com

True Leaf Announces Management Cease Trade Order Revoked

Vernon, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2021) - True Leaf Brands Inc. (CSE: MJ) (OTC Pink: TRLFF) (FSE: TLAA) ("True Leaf" or the "Company") announced today that the Management Cease Trade Order ("MCTO") imposed by the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") has been revoked. With this resolution of the MCTO, members of management are no longer precluded from trading the Company's common shares.
BUSINESS
Vice

China Blows Up 15 High-Rises Because Constructors Ran Out of Money to Finish Them

A group of high-rise buildings have been sitting unfinished in a Chinese city for seven years. And it took 45 seconds to tear them down. Stunning footage from the demolition last month showed 14 buildings in the southwestern city of Kunming collapse in controlled demolition. The blast failed to destroy a 15th high-rise, which was torn down three days later, local media reported.
ECONOMY
phillyvoice.com

Pennsylvania Turnpike lost $104 million in revenue after switching to all-electronic payment, report says

The Pennsylvania Turnpike reportedly lost more than $104 million in toll revenue last year because millions of drivers passed through its toll-by-plate system without getting billed. The turnpike switched to all-electronic tolling in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission now bills drivers through E-ZPass, which tracks drivers...
TRAFFIC
benefitspro.com

Employers beware the 'new hire cliff'

It's a job seeker's market out there, with industries across the boar hurting to find qualified individuals to round out their workforces. Thus, when companies do successfully find the right candidates to fit their needs, it's imperative that they make sure the onboarding process goes smoothly. These days, with many hirings done completely or partially via a virtual platform, there's a lot that can get overlooked.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 TMC the metals Co Inc. For: Sep 13 Filed by: Leonard Scott Edward

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Prenetics to Become Publicly Traded on Nasdaq via Merger with Adrian Cheng's Artisan Acquisition Corp. (ARTA) (ARTAU)

Prenetics Group Limited ("Prenetics" or the "Company"), a global leader in genomic and diagnostic testing, and Artisan Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Energy Recovery, Inc. For: Sep 13 Filed by: Foda Sherif

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. This figure...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Alliance Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

The Board of Alliance Trust PLC ("the Company") announces that on 15 September 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 145,000 ordinary shares of 2.5p each at a price of 1012.987p per share.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Arrow Financial (AROW) Declares 3% Special Dividend Distributed in Common Shares

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ: AROW) declared a special quarterly dividend of 3% distributed in shares of common stock - shareholders will receive 3 additional shares for each 100 shares they own.
STOCKS

