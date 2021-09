Facepunch Studios’ physics sandbox game Garry’s Mod reached the insane milestone of 20 Million total sales made since its release, on November 29. 2006. The reveal was made on the title’s official Twitter profile. Garry Newman, the game’s creator and the founder of Facepunch Studios, took on his Twitter to talk about the achievement. You can check out the announcement made by the game’s official Twitter profile, as well as Newman’s comment, below:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO