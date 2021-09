Here is what you need to know for Tuesday 14 September in forex:. The US dollar hit a two-week peak against a basket of currencies as measured in the DXY index on Monday. The bulls are back in action as the US Federal Reserve is expected to reduce its asset purchases before long, despite a surge in COVID-19 cases. The dollar index DXY earlier rose to 92.887, its highest since Aug. 27. It was last up slightly at 92.664 by the closing bell on Wall Street. US bond yields are a touch lower.

