The British pound rallied a bit on Tuesday but gave back gains to form a shooting star. By doing so, it looks as if the market is going to continue to see a lot of interest at the downtrend line. The 50-day EMA underneath offers significant support, at least in the short term. If we were to break down below that level, then I think the British pound would probably go looking towards the 200-day EMA.

CURRENCIES ・ 16 HOURS AGO