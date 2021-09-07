Colleges are “getting back to normal” - or are they?
Most colleges planned on fall 2021 being a time to return to in-person education. Yet the sudden explosion of COVID’s Delta variant has thrown these plans into question. Schools are adopting a range of approaches to reopen while trying to keep their students, faculty, and staff safe. What will “normal with Delta” look like for our students who have returned to campus this year? Get ready for lots of variety and seemingly endless divisiveness.danvillesanramon.com
