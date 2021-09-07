CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges are “getting back to normal” - or are they?

 9 days ago

Most colleges planned on fall 2021 being a time to return to in-person education. Yet the sudden explosion of COVID’s Delta variant has thrown these plans into question. Schools are adopting a range of approaches to reopen while trying to keep their students, faculty, and staff safe. What will “normal with Delta” look like for our students who have returned to campus this year? Get ready for lots of variety and seemingly endless divisiveness.

The 74

Why Community Colleges Are Using Their COVID Relief Funds to Erase Student Debt

Community colleges across the country are leveraging federal coronavirus relief dollars to forgive student debt accrued during the pandemic, a move some administrators hope will stanch continuing enrollment declines at the two-year institutions. The money, available through both the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and the more recent American Rescue Plan Act, allows […]
COLLEGES
ktxs.com

McMurry University sees enrollment increase

ABILENE, Texas — Local Universities in Abilene have reported an increase in student enrollment for this school year. McMurry University has reported a 4.8% increase with 1,155 students and Abilene Christian University is up by 41 students compared to its fall 2020 semester. McMurry is seeing enrollment numbers that brings...
ABILENE, TX
Washington Square News

Opinion: NYU should commit to test-optional applications

NYU instituted a test-optional policy for the 2021-22 application cycle earlier this year, acknowledging that in-person standardized testing has been nearly impossible during the pandemic. NYU’s pre-COVID application process followed a “flexible testing policy,” which allowed high school students to submit either their SAT score, ACT score, International Baccalaureate Diploma, three SAT Subject Tests scores, three Advanced Placement test scores, or other examinations specific to international students. However, NYU has followed the example of many other elite universities and decided to extend last year’s test-optional policy into this year’s application cycle.
COLLEGES
UV Cavalier Daily

CHEBILI: The University fails to prioritize mental health

The pandemic perpetuated and exacerbated mental health conditions. Isolation, loss of stability and anxiety resulting from an international crisis are bound to affect students. However, it is the University’s job to provide a productive, safe and supportive environment for students to succeed. They continued to announce a commitment to student wellbeing while consistently making decisions that neglected student mental health and failed to acknowledge their position in the pandemic.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Hartford Business

UConn named top 25 public institution for 10th consecutive year

The University of Connecticut was ranked 23 in U.S. News & World Report's annual rankings for top public colleges and universities, the 10th consecutive year UConn cracked the top 25. Released Monday, the rankings for public schools include 210 national public institutions. Overall, UConn ranked No. 63 of 391 public...
COLLEGES

