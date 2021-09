As photographers, we take joy in photographing others. It could be landscapes, portraits, weddings or other events—we love to look for the moment and freeze it in the form of a photograph. But when it comes to our personal lives, how comfortable or willing are we to work the same way? Are we courageous enough to capture true intimacy? Answers will vary. In today’s interesting video, photographer Sean Tucker talks with Tiffany Roubert about the photography she’s done with her wife, Carla. She discusses what it’s like bringing the camera into your relationship to capture intimate moments, where to draw the line and how the experience of sharing your relationship with the world changes you.

