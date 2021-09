Pennsylvania State Police say a motorcyclist was speeding when he lost control of his bike and crashed in Bradford County, suffering serious injuries. Troopers say 21-year-old Edward McCloskey of Wellsboro was driving on U-S Highway 8 just east of River Road in Standing Stone Township shortly after 2:30 p-m last Thursday when his BMW S-1000 RR left the road on a left-hand curve and McCloskey over0compensated, hit a traffic sign and a concrete barrier.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO