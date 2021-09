50 Cent has drawn some major backlash for a social media post about Michael K. Williams' death that some feel was insensitive. According to the NY Post, in the since-deleted post by the 46-year-old rapper — whose real name is Curtis Jackson — shared a screenshot of a news story about Williams, who is reported to have died from a drug overdose. "Damn if you didn't see Raising Kanan check it out that fentanyl is no joke, killing the clientele," Jackson wrote, promoting the Starz series, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, which is loosely based on his childhood in Queens, New York City.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO