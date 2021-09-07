CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Sherpa Launches Interactive Travel Reopening Map to Track COVID-19 Related Travel Policies

power-technology.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConcept: Sherpa, a travel-tech startup based in Toronto, has launched an interactive Travel Reopening Map to help travelers understand COVID-19-related restrictions and requirements. Travel companies such as airlines, cruise lines, and online travel agencies can reduce their customers’ hesitancy to book a trip, by allowing them to look for destinations open to travel, COVID-19 testing and quarantine rules for both outgoing and return routes.

www.power-technology.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

The CDC Says to Avoid These 2 Popular U.S. Destinations Right Now

The ability to pack a bag and hit the road has been one of the many things upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. And while a short downturn in cases made some hopeful they could begin to travel with ease again, a recent surge in cases is now making the idea of vacationing in some areas feel even further off. The latest setback comes as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added two more popular destinations to their list of locales travelers should avoid: the Bahamas and St. Martin.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TravelPulse

New Map Shows Places With Highest Risk of Travelers Contracting COVID

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has produced https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/map-and-travel-notices.html#travel-1a global map showing the travel ‘hot spots’ across the world where the chance of contracting the COVID-19 virus is the highest. The United States is among the 78 countries with the highest level, making it one of the riskiest...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ftnnews.com

Italy Tightens COVID-19 Travel Requirements for U.S. Travelers

Italy became the first European country to announce tougher coronavirus requirements for American tourists entering the country. On Monday, European Union removed the U.S. from its safe travel list amid a surge of new coronavirus cases across the U.S. Any traveler who has been in the U.S. in the previous...
TRAVEL
johnnyjet.com

What’s It Like As An American Traveling In Europe During COVID-19

Nomadic Matt, who runs NomadicMatt.com, just returned from 80 days in Europe. He spent the summer bouncing around the Greek islands and four other countries. He has plenty of tips for Americans hopping the pond so I asked him to sit down with me so I could ask him a whole slew of questions about what it’s like as an American traveling in Europe during COVID-19. You can listen to the interview on my podcast or watch it on my YouTube Channel (please subscribe to both).
YOGA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Agencies#Api#South American#French#Canadian#German#Portuguese#Brazilian#Russian#Turkish#Latvian
travelweekly.com

Covid-19 delta variant takes toll on air travel

Throughput at TSA checkpoints on Aug. 31 dipped to the lowest level since May 11. For the day, 1.35 million people passed through airport security checks, compared to 2.04 million in 2019. It was the first time since May 11 that the throughput number was below 1.4 million. The dip...
TRAVEL
hospitalitynet.org

Human Interaction – The Hallmark of a Luxury Travel Experience

The last year has changed the way the world operates, and obviously, the travel industry has been impacted significantly. Now that 2020 is behind us, the industry has been reignited, with the demand for travel soaring to new heights. If you’ve flown recently, you would have noticed that airports are...
TRAVEL
michiganchronicle.com

67% Of Business Travelers to Reduce Trips Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

U.S. business travelers are scaling back travel plans amid rising COVID-19 cases, with 67% planning to take fewer trips, 52% likely to cancel existing travel plans without rescheduling, and 60% planning to postpone existing travel plans, according to a new national survey conducted by Morning Consult on behalf of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA).
SMALL BUSINESS
WLWT 5

As COVID-19 cases rise, travelers pursue Labor Day weekend trips

CINCINNATI — As the unofficial end of summer is approaching, concerns are growing about what could happen after all the Labor Day travel. Hospitals are filling up as the delta variant spreads. Surveys show at least ten percent fewer Americans are going anywhere compared to pre-pandemic 2019. Tony Autullo said...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
mayfield-messenger.com

COVID-19 travel risk

Health experts warn travelers to be cautious during Labor Day weekend. As COVID-19 cases in Kentucky remain high, health experts are urging people to make smart decisions if they choose to travel this Labor Day weekend.
TRAVEL
routesonline.com

Schiphol Group concedes COVID-19 is depressing air travel

The airports operator is downgrading its forecast for full-year passenger numbers. A slower than anticipated recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic has led the company operating Amsterdam Schiphol Airport (AMS) to significantly scale back the number of passengers it expects to handle this year at its three Dutch airports, another sign that European airlines' recovery from the pandemic continues to be bumpy.
TRAVEL
mynews13.com

Central Florida travel agencies pinched by current COVID-19 surge

ORLANDO, Fla. — The recent surge in COVID-19 cases is impacting some local agencies that rely on tourists for their livelihoods. Travel agencies say the current surge in COVID-19 cases is hurting their bottom line. Luis Cruz, with Windermere Travel, says calls have dropped of significantly in the past month.
WINDERMERE, FL
Travel Weekly

Rapid Covid-19 PCR travel tests launch at airports

Passengers using Heathrow can now get Covid-19 PCR test results in less than three hours thanks to a partnership between travel assistance firm Collinson and biotech company Randox. The £95 testing service available at Collinson’s new park-and-test facility near Heathrow airport, which uses on-site Randox technology to process the PCR...
TRAVEL
flyertalk.com

Qantas to Require COVID-19 Vaccination for International Travel

After announcing their plans to reopen international travel, Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce dropped another major requirement for those who wish to fly on those routes. When the Australian carrier resumes international travel, flyers will be required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Travelers who wish to travel to or...
WORLD
TravelPulse

COVID-Related Travel Restrictions Costing US Almost $198 Million Daily

A new study found the current COVID-related restrictions along the borders of the United States are causing a potential daily loss of nearly $198 million. According to data from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), less than 50 percent of the top 20 most important markets in terms of inbound tourism spending have been granted access to the U.S. for non-essential travel.
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

Bowman’s Travel Brief: The Long-Haul Flight

Just when the transatlantic flights were beginning to come back strong, COVID strikes again. The rise of the delta variant led to increased cases in the United States, forcing European countries to set new restrictions on travel to American tourists. Once that happened, airlines began canceling flights. It’s an unfortunate...
TRAVEL
wmleader.com

CDC’s COVID travel map shows US is one of the riskiest to travel

A map depicting the risk of COVID-19 in countries across the globe from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the US is one of the most perilous places to visit amid the pandemic. The map shows the risk of contracting the virus in each country and ranks locales...
TRAVEL
hospitalitynet.org

HVS Monday Musings: Staycations – a Trend That’s Here to Stay?

It's no secret that after COVID, staycations – vacations near to home, within the same city, or at drive-able destinations – are becoming increasingly popular around the world. Staycations allowed people to escape their daily routines post the many lockdowns, while also helping the hotel industry in weathering the COVID-storm when demand from all other customer groups came to a halt. Furthermore, with the rise of work-from-home and e-schooling, many people were able to enjoy staycations without taking long leaves. In the past year, everyone from homestay and vacation rental owners to hoteliers with properties in a variety of categories has tried to capitalize on this trend to generate revenue. However, a common concern in the hotel sector is whether this is a short-term trend that will fade away once the pandemic is over, or if it is here to stay.
TRAVEL
travelweekly.com

Sandals is offering Covid-19 vacation assurance

Sandals Resorts International has introduced a new program to put cancellation-weary travelers at ease when they book trips through next year. Sandals Vacation Assurance guarantees "a free replacement vacation including airfare for guests impacted by Covid-19-related travel interruptions," according to a statement from the company behind Sandals and Beaches Resorts.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Travel Weekly

Agency publishes ‘postcards’ to boost customer confidence

A travel agency owner says he has eased customer concerns around international travel and increased bookings by publishing “postcards” from satisfied clients on his Facebook page. Richard Slater, of Macclesfield-based agency Henbury Travel, is certain the ten posts have brought in business. The first, sent by customers in Malta, went...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy