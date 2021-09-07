Sherpa Launches Interactive Travel Reopening Map to Track COVID-19 Related Travel Policies

It's no secret that after COVID, staycations – vacations near to home, within the same city, or at drive-able destinations – are becoming increasingly popular around the world. Staycations allowed people to escape their daily routines post the many lockdowns, while also helping the hotel industry in weathering the COVID-storm when demand from all other customer groups came to a halt. Furthermore, with the rise of work-from-home and e-schooling, many people were able to enjoy staycations without taking long leaves. In the past year, everyone from homestay and vacation rental owners to hoteliers with properties in a variety of categories has tried to capitalize on this trend to generate revenue. However, a common concern in the hotel sector is whether this is a short-term trend that will fade away once the pandemic is over, or if it is here to stay.

