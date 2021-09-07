CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Weak start to trade in Europe as stocks slip

FXStreet.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks in Europe a tad weaker at the open after Monday’s rally, sticking to the recent well-worn ranges. US trading returns today with futures indicating a flattish open. There was a decent session in Asia overnight spurred on by strong data from China with the Nikkei 225 touching 30,000 for the first time since April, and the Topix hitting a 31-year high as the technical breakout from last week continues. Stocks in Shanghai and Shenzen were also up +1%. Despite all the worries about supply chains and Delta, Chinese exports surged in August by 25.6% year-on-year, up from the 19.3.% increase in July and beating the forecast of 17.1%. Sticking with China for a moment, shares in Evergrande, the indebted real estate giant, sank further to the weakest since 2015 as the fallout from its default risk continues to ripple through the property sector, where bond yields are rising fast.

FXStreet.com

China data spooks Asia

China’s data dump today contained some unpleasant surprises as each release missed expectation, darkening the mood across Asia, already nervous after a soft close on Wall Street following soft inflation results. China’s Fixed Asset Investment fell to 8.90% in August, just below 9.0% expectations but a retreat from last months 10.0%. Industrial Production for August fell to 5.30% versus 5.80% expected but the worst surprise was Retail Sales. These slumped to just 2.0%, a huge miss on pre-release 7.0 % expectations.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Surge in inflation leaves central banks facing questions

European markets flat at the open this morning as UK inflation surged to a record high in August and Chinese economic data was soft. China’s retail sales fell to +2.5% in August, down from +8.5% in July, whilst industrial output grew by 5.3%, the weakest in more than a year. Asian stocks were weaker again following another soft session on Wall Street. Macau casino stocks the latest to plummet on a Beijing crackdown – Wynn Macau –27%, Sands China –31%, leaving the Hang Seng down 2%. Evergrande shares fell another 5%. Apple unveiled new products, more spending on content. Shares fell 1%, taking losses over the last 5 days to more than 5%. Stock these days has a look of a safe utility and it always does badly on the September product day.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

China Retail Sales slow sharply, UK inflation set to surge in August

Although yesterday’s US inflation report came in weaker than expected, with US core CPI prices slipping back from 4.5% to 4% in August, markets still decided to adopt a glass half empty approach, even though the numbers were exactly what most investors wanted to see. The slide to 4% serves...
BUSINESS
Person
Michael Saunders
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD sticks to modest intraday gains, around 1.3820 region post-UK CPI

GBP/USD staged a modest bounce from weekly lows touched earlier this Wednesday. Hotter-than-expected UK CPI figures remained supportive of the intraday positive move. A modest uptick in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and capped gains for the pair. The GBP/USD pair refreshed daily tops, around the 1.3820-25 region...
BUSINESS
Daily Herald

Asian stocks track Wall St decline as growth concerns weigh

BEIJING -- Asian stock markets followed Wall Street down on Wednesday after U.S. inflation was lower than expected amid unease about the impact of the spread of the coronavirus's delta variant. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney all retreated, giving up the previous day's gains. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Eurozone July Industrial Production rises 1.5% vs 0.6% expected

The official data published by Eurostat showed this Wednesday that Industrial Production in the Eurozone increased 1.5% in July as against 0.6% anticipated. On an annualized basis, the industrial output surpassed market expectations and rose 7.7% during the reported month as against the previous month’s upwardly revised reading of 10.1%.
MARKETS
#Southern Europe#Topix#Chinese#Evergrande#Barclays#Sma#The Bank Of England#Mpc#Gbpusd#Rba#Saudi
FXStreet.com

CPI is 'cooler', investors fearing an economic slowdown, stocks get hit

CPI is ‘cool’ or just not as ‘hot’ as expected. This gives the FED more cover….mkts expects no announcement. Investors though are growing more concerned about a slowdown. The seasonal volatility is alive and well. Try the Egg Fettuccine with a Lemon Cream Sauce. The CPI (Consumer Price Index) revealed...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD struggles for direction, stuck in a range below 1.2700 mark

USD/CAD was seen consolidating the overnight bounce from the post-US CPI swing lows. Bullish crude oil prices underpinned the loonie and kept a lid on any meaningful upside. The USD benefitted from rebounding US bond yields and acted as a tailwind for the pair. The USD/CAD pair lacked any firm...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
FXStreet.com

EUR/GBP remains pressured below 0.8550 ahead of UK critical data

EUR/GBP edges lower on Wednesday in the initial European session. ECB policymakers mixed views on policy, Eurozone economic readings influence the Euro outlook. The sterling remains firmer ahead of Inflation and PPI data. After opening on a higher note, EUR/GBP upside momentum flattens in the early European trading hours. The...
BUSINESS
wtvbam.com

Asian stocks stumble as weak China data fan global growth worries

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Asian shares fell on Wednesday as weak Chinese economic data reinforced worries about slowing growth globally as well as in the world’s second-biggest economy amid fraught nerves over a still-dominant pandemic and tapering of central banks’ stimulus. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD refreshes monthly low around 0.7300 on softer China data, firmer USD

AUD/USD takes offers to refresh multi-day low, extending the heaviest daily fall in a week. China Industrial Production eased to 5.3%, Retail Sales weakened to 2.5% YoY in August. Risk appetite dwindles amid confusion over Fed tapering despite softer US inflation. Aussie Westpac Consumer Confidence recovered for September, second-tier US...
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD slips below $1,800, downside seems limited

Gold edged lower on Wednesday and eroded a part of the overnight gains to one-week tops. The pullback could be attributed to technical selling near the very important 200-day SMA. Sliding US bond yields, weaker USD, COVID-19 woes should help limit any meaningful slide. Gold faded an early North American...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

S&P 500: Striking similarity to the September last year

Stocks extended their short-term downtrend as the S&P 500 index fell slightly below its Monday’s daily low. Is more downside trading action coming?. The broad stock market index fell to the daily low of 4,435.46 on Tuesday and it was the lowest since August 20. On September 2 the index reached a new record high of 4,545.85. Since then it has lost over 110 points. This morning stocks are expected to open virtually flat.
STOCKS
DailyFx

USD/JPY to Trade in August as US Treasury Yields Remain Afloat

USD/JPY gives back the advance from the start of the week amid a larger-than-expected downtick in the US Consumer Price Index (CPI), but the market reaction may end up being short lived as longer-dated US Treasury yields remain afloat. USD/JPY to Trade in August as US Treasury Yields Remain Afloat.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Dow Jones, Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Rise After OPEC Report. Nikkei 225 May Gain

Dow Jones, Crude Oil, Energy Stocks, Corporate Taxes, Nikkei 225, US CPI, Technical Analysis – Asia Pacific Indices Briefing. Dow Jones gains with energy stocks as monthly OPEC report boosts crude oil prices. Nasdaq 100 falls as Democrats release updated Biden tax plan, eyes on corporate rate. Nikkei 225 may...
STOCKS
kfgo.com

Asia shares mixed, dollar steady ahead of U.S. inflation

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Asia’s share markets were mixed and the dollar held steady on Tuesday, with investors awaiting U.S inflation data for more clues on when the Federal Reserve will taper stimulus. China’s tightening grip on its technology companies and a widening liquidity crisis for the country’s most indebted...
BUSINESS

