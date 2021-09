NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian has said that unvaccinated people will not be able to take advantage of lifted lockdown restrictions, even when 80 per cent of the state’s population are vaccinated. Berejiklian has already said that when NSW reaches its ‘freedom day’, once 70 per cent of adults are double jabbed, lockdown measures will only be eased for fully vaccinated people. “If you don’t want to get vaccinated, that’s your choice,” Berejiklian said. “However, don’t assume that at 80 per cent double-dose vaccination that unvaccinated people are going to have all those freedoms.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO