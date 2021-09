The world’s second-largest economy continues to see a streak of disappointing economic data for August. According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), industrial production increased 5.3% year over year in August (seeing the weakest pace since July 2020), comparing unfavorably with the 6.4% increase in July. The metric also lagged analysts’ forecast of a 5.8% rise, per a Reuters article. China’s retail sales rose 2.5% year over year in August, lagging the forecast of 7% growth (according to a Reuters article).

BUSINESS ・ 11 HOURS AGO