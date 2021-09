Within minutes of President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate being unveiled last week, multiple critics promised court challenges to stop it. Biden responded with a pledge to go all the way to the US Supreme Court, if necessary, to defend his plan to require all federal employees, federal contractors, and employers of 100 or more people to either mandate vaccination for COVID or have workers tested once a week and provide proof of a negative result. “We’re playing for real here. This isn’t a game,” Biden said.

