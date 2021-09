The Jamestown Lakers 18U Midget team opened its season with two home wins last weekend. On Saturday, Jamestown beat the Rochester Jr. Americans 6-3. Rochester opened the scoring at 11:01 of the first period before Jamestown answered at the 8:51 mark when Spencer Bell tallied from Griffin Bogdanowicz. The Lakers then took a 2-1 lead before the end of the first period as Cameron Lemk scored form Bogdanowicz and Jameson Walsh.