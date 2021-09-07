Recovery of a Court by Matteo Aroldi

This Cute as a button Home has been loved and well cared for by the same owner for over 30 years. The pride of ownership shows and it could now be yours!! Covered front porch is lovely and the sidewalk connecting the front porch to the backyard/courtyard is so nice and convenient!! This 3 bed 1 bath home features a light, bright and airy interior!! Living room has laminate floors, white trim, and beautiful light fixture. The living spills right into the roomy dining room which is currently holding a dining table with 6 seats and 2 hutches, plenty of room!! Through the dining room is a walkway which leads you to the all updated kitchen with white cabinets, neutral paint color, stainless steel appliances which stay, and nice neutral tile flooring too!! The main floor also features 2 bedrooms with very large closets, and a main floor full bath. Upstairs you'll find a finished dormer with a living space, and 2 beds setup for guests or this would make a wonderful bedroom/playroom for a child!! The basement is clean and has great storage. Notable features of this home are Newer Ac and furnace, All new windows, Easy maintenance exterior, newer roof and gutters, nice lawn shed in the courtyard with all new vinyl privacy fencing (very quaint area to relax), and carport area off street with walkway to backdoor. This is a sale by an Estate and this Home is being offered in as~is condition, no further repairs will be done by the family. Don't let that deter you though because everything is very well kept and nice!! Check it out!!!!

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO