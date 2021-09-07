CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Recovery of a Court by Matteo Aroldi

homeadore.com
 8 days ago

Recovery of a Court is an elegant and modern home located in Reggio Emilia, Italy, designed in 2020 by Matteo Aroldi. From the very beginning, the intervention was complex but interesting. The clients wanted to transform a traditional group of rural buildings (including the main house, stables and warehouses) into...

homeadore.com

Comments / 0

Related
pdjnews.com

Celebrate Recovery

On Sept. 16, we will be doing a testimony from our DVD collection and as always it will be an amazing story. If you have a hurt, habit or hangup please join us at Perry Nazarene Church at 6:30 pm. Dinner will be served at 5:.45. On Sept. 2, we had 23, to hear Nikki tell her amazing story of recovery. Her journey to find recovery was incredible and she should celebrate it every day. On Sept. 9,…
CELEBRATIONS
homeadore.com

NB11 Apartment by ZROBIM Architects

NB11 Apartment is a modern home located in Minsk, Belarus, designed in 2021 by ZROBIM Architects. A mix of architecture, color, and non-standard materials in a new interior from ZROBIM architects. The interior of apartment NB11 in the modern residential area «Novaya Borovaya» near Minsk is conceived as a continuation...
DESIGN
dwell.com

An Old Brick House in Spain Becomes a Light-Filled Family Home

The renovation by miniArquitectura keeps the home’s charm intact, but creates opened-up spaces with a material palette to match. After purchasing a Valencian orchard house—known regionally as a barraca—a young family contacted local architecture firm miniArquitectura to turn it into their dream home. As it was, the structure, which is situated on a street lined with pine trees in the town of Godella, had a number of charming features. But the interiors, and particularly the bedrooms, were quite dark.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Furniture#Court
Taste Of Home

This Is What the Little Doors in Old Houses Are Really For

For those of us that live in old houses—from before the 1950s—there are design quirks that act as conversation starters. Even though we’re scratching our heads at some old home features, they were perfectly functional 75 years ago. But those details don’t make the most sense now. There’s no need to have a coal door or an icebox door today, right?
INTERIOR DESIGN
Connecticut Post

3 tips to turn your deck into a modern farmhouse-inspired outdoor retreat

(BPT) - When DIY maven Allison Aars purchased a ramshackle Texas farmhouse on a leap of faith, she knew her work was cut out for her. Determined to reveal the full potential of her historic farmhouse, Aars spent several years transforming her family’s home and bringing it to its current designation, The Festive Farmhouse.
HOME & GARDEN
96.5 KVKI

Live in the Lap of Luxury in this Breathtaking Black Bayou Home

If you like daydreaming of living in the lap of luxury, this Cypress/Black Bayou waterfront home will feed your fantasies!. This 4 bedroom/3½ bath beauty located on a cul-de-sac is huge at over 3,700 square feet of living space with a four-car garage! It has 400+ feet of lake frontage and three boat slips on its private dock with a lift. With those features alone, there's no wonder why this property, priced at just $985,000, is already under contract after being on the market for roughly a week!
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
corporatehousingbyowner.com

Fully Furnished Castle Rock Home w 3-car

Tucked away on a quiet street sits your turnkey home with an excellent floor plan and 3-car garage great for comfortable everyday living and indoor/outdoor entertaining. Enjoy the private oasis in the backyard equipped with beautiful flower beds, a strawberry patch, and even a raspberry bush. THE HOME WILL HAVE UPDATED FURNISHINGS after the current tenant leaves. Contact me if you have any furnishings requests. The living room will have modern sofa/chairs and entertainment center. Dining room stays. The master bedroom will have Queen solid wood bed, nightstands, lamps, and dressers. The master bath has a jacuzzi tub. Two secondary rooms will each have a desk for two people to comfortably work from home and a full-size bed, a nightstand, and a dresser. All bedrooms are upstairs. Laundry is on a main level next to the powder room and mudroom. The finished basement will stay vacant for additional storage needs or exercise room but it can be furnished upon request. Patio furnishings are as pictured including the fire pit table. Newer carpet, very clean and cozy home.
HOME & GARDEN
homeadore.com

KRM House by Open Ad Architects

KRM House is a lovely holiday home located in Latvia, designed in 2019 by Open Ad Architects. KRM House is a pavilion-style house informed by the ancient Latvian farmstead – the viensēta. Designed as a holiday home, the house fosters a mindful awareness of place and time and is free of excesses. It sits within a sparsely populated area of Gauja National Park in Latvia where it’s more common to spot animals than humans. Nature entertains, inspires and provokes. Life flows between the exterior and interior with the terrace as a facilitator.
INTERIOR DESIGN
homeadore.com

Berlin Penthouse by Studio Novono

Berlin Penthouse is a lovely penthouse apartment located in Germany, designed in 2021 by Studio Novono. The kitchen niche part is hidden behind wall claddings, where most of the appliances are. The central kitchen unit wraps around two columns, hiding the main installations behind the claddings. The third element is the kitchen island which is a cooking and food preparation unit. All together, these three elements create a functional space with many hidden storage compartments.
HOME & GARDEN
Sioux City Journal

3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $120,000

This Cute as a button Home has been loved and well cared for by the same owner for over 30 years. The pride of ownership shows and it could now be yours!! Covered front porch is lovely and the sidewalk connecting the front porch to the backyard/courtyard is so nice and convenient!! This 3 bed 1 bath home features a light, bright and airy interior!! Living room has laminate floors, white trim, and beautiful light fixture. The living spills right into the roomy dining room which is currently holding a dining table with 6 seats and 2 hutches, plenty of room!! Through the dining room is a walkway which leads you to the all updated kitchen with white cabinets, neutral paint color, stainless steel appliances which stay, and nice neutral tile flooring too!! The main floor also features 2 bedrooms with very large closets, and a main floor full bath. Upstairs you'll find a finished dormer with a living space, and 2 beds setup for guests or this would make a wonderful bedroom/playroom for a child!! The basement is clean and has great storage. Notable features of this home are Newer Ac and furnace, All new windows, Easy maintenance exterior, newer roof and gutters, nice lawn shed in the courtyard with all new vinyl privacy fencing (very quaint area to relax), and carport area off street with walkway to backdoor. This is a sale by an Estate and this Home is being offered in as~is condition, no further repairs will be done by the family. Don't let that deter you though because everything is very well kept and nice!! Check it out!!!!
SIOUX CITY, IA
homeadore.com

Park Apartment by Svoya Studio

Park Apartment is a contemporary apartment located in Dnipro, Ukraine, designed in 2021 by Svoya Studio. Everything was initially perfect in this apartment – the location in a new residential complex in the park zone of the city of Dnipro and a good space for planning all the desired premises, with an area of 164m2.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Syracuse.com

Parade of Homes 2021: “The Lisa Anne” by Smolen Homes (photos)

Smolen Homes is proud to present “The Lisa Anne,” their Craftsman bungalow for the 2021 Parade of Homes. This beautiful custom home, with 3854 square feet of living space, four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, “was designed with care” and has many magnificent details to see throughout. After walking through the double...
REAL ESTATE
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Quincy Home with a Tuscany-Inspired Backyard

A greenhouse, an outdoor shower, and vegetable and flowers gardens to boot? Sign us up. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $875,000. Size: 2,088 square feet. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 3. They say Quincy is the Tuscany of Massachusetts…or...
QUINCY, MA
Deming Headlight

Matteo's Mexican Food joins downtown food lineup

LAS CRUCES – Downtown Las Cruces gained a new restaurant last month when Matteo’s Mexican Food officially opened the doors to its second location. Matteo’s Downtown opened Saturday, Aug. 14, along South Main Street — between Downtown Blues Coffee and White’s Music Box. Farmers and crafts market goers were among those who helped welcome them.
LAS CRUCES, NM
homeadore.com

Bilboquet Tables by Kateryna Sokolova

Bilboquet – a series of small pedestals and cocktail tables with glass tabletops created by Kateryna Sokolova for the French brand Roche Bobois. Kateryna Sokolova created a series of small pedestals and cocktail tables with a stile base and glass tabletops for the French brand Roche Bobois. Bilboquet collection has...
northwestprimetime.com

An architect and an heiress leave their mark on Springfield

Growing up in Chicago gave me access to several of Frank Lloyd Wright homes in the Midwest. I learned to appreciate the architect’s style and to value his vision for creating buildings that are tied to the natural world. Wright is undoubtedly America’s most famous architect, and he is also...
ENTERTAINMENT
homeadore.com

Bodi Center by Nature Times Art Design

Bodi Center is a zen working space located in Hangzhou, China, recently designed by Nature Times Art Design. Located at the 32nd floor of the highest building in Hangzhou, Bodi Center was given distinctive features at the beginning of design. The whole building looks like a hollow rounded triangle from the top and the project is on one side of it. With amazing view outside the window, especially at night, the project enables people to feel like living above clouds.
DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy