Factbox-Germany’s election and the finance industry

By Syndicated Content
b975.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFURT (Reuters) – Germany elects a new parliament on Sept. 26, with potential ramifications for its financial industry. Here are details on how the parties in the running to lead the next government would like to shape finance, with the Green party offering some of the most concrete proposals:. GREENS.

Reuters

Germany's hydrogen dream needs gas for transition, industry says

BERLIN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Germany needs natural gas in its energy mix while it develops a market for so-called "green" hydrogen based on renewable power, the boss of Wintershall (BASFn.DE)(WINT.UL) said on Wednesday. Germany is hoping to develop large-scale green hydrogen by using wind and solar electricity to make...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wibqam.com

Germany sweetens departure of longtime chancellor with marzipan Merkel

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – After 16 era-defining years at the helm of Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel is standing down https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/missing-merkel-already-germans-nervous-about-what-comes-next-2021-09-09 – so a traditional marzipan manufacturer is hoping to sweeten her departure with a special souvenir for her fans. “It’s a souvenir for fans, or non-fans, of Angela Merkel who is...
EUROPE
eiu.com

Germany’s election: continuity through change

On September 26th Germany will go to the polls to elect a new government, leading to a new chancellor for the first time in 16 years. For a country where politics is usually a staid affair, this election is shaping up to be unpredictable: a contest that could result in half a dozen different coalition permutations. The constant, however, is that under any of the most likely possibilities, policymaking in Germany will remain centrist and consensus-oriented.
ELECTIONS
US News and World Report

Factbox - Germany's Election and Energy/climate Policy

BERLIN (Reuters) - Tackling climate change while guaranteeing reliable and affordable energy for Europe's biggest economy is one of the top issues in Germany's federal election on Sept. 26. All the mainstream parties agree emissions reduction targets are needed, but they are at odds on how to achieve them and...
ENVIRONMENT
b975.com

German election too close to call as many voters still undecided

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s federal election is too close to call as the number of still undecided voters hit a record high less than two weeks before the poll, in which centre-right Chancellor Angela Merkel is not seeking a fifth term, a survey showed on Tuesday. The survey by the...
WORLD
b975.com

Bank of England urges banks to wait out EU pressure over euro clearing

LONDON (Reuters) – Banks should hold their nerve in the face of European Union pressure to shift euro derivatives clearing from London to the bloc, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Tuesday. Since Britain fully left the EU last December, the bloc has asked banks to move euro...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

'We Want to Increase Investment in Germany', FDP Leader Says

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's Free Democrats, potential kingmakers in coalition talks after a Sept. 26 election, want to boost investment, their leader told Reuters on Monday, lowering the hurdles to a three-way coalition with the centre-left Social Democrats and Greens. FDP leader Christian Lindner said his business-friendly party would not...
ECONOMY
WRAL

Merkel's party ahead in local votes in northern German state

BERLIN — The center-right candidate hoping to succeed German Chancellor Angela Merkel is celebrating his party's narrow victory in local elections in a northern German state, two weeks before a national election in which he is struggling in the polls. Sunday's election for local councils in Lower Saxony state, in...
ELECTIONS
FXStreet.com

SPD's Scholz firming German election lead with TV debate win

Reuters reported that the Social Democrat (SPD) candidate to become Germany's next chancellor beat his conservative rival in a primetime TV debate on Sunday. This is seen to further boost his campaign to succeed Angela Merkel in an election in two weeks' time. ''The SPD leads the conservatives in polls...
WORLD
IBTimes

Germany's Laschet And Scholz Trade Blows In Heated Election Debate

Armin Laschet, the struggling chancellor candidate from Angela Merkel's conservative camp, went on the attack against his centre-left rival in a lively election debate Sunday, but failed to deliver a knock-out blow. With just two weeks to go before a general election, the gaffe-prone Laschet put in a fiery performance...
WORLD
marketresearchtelecast.com

Scholz extends his lead after the second election debate in Germany

Olaf Scholz is on a roll. The Social Democratic candidate for the German elections won the second debate among the three candidates to succeed Angela Merkel at the head of the Chancellery. So at least the viewers pointed it out, who gave him the best marks in almost every aspect: they found him the most competent, the most credible, the one who best presented his ideas. And this despite facing a rival clearly on the attack that in the first minutes of the debate, held on Sunday night, seemed to leave him speechless by chaining one accusation after another. Conservative Armin Laschet’s offensive, sunk in the polls, was forceful. He took out all the artillery that in the previous debate he had not even mentioned, read the Wirecard and Cum-Ex financial scandals, which occurred under the supervision of Scholz as Finance Minister of Merkel’s Grand Coalition Government. Scholz weathered the downpour without interrupting, then explained in that monotonous tone of voice that characterizes him.
ELECTIONS
Foreign Policy

Germany Braces for Election Disinformation

BERLIN—One Saturday last month, thousands of anti-lockdown protesters stormed my quiet neighborhood, crashing into the weekly farmers’ market with signs discouraging vaccinations against COVID-19. But their concerns appeared to go beyond supposedly overreaching public health measures. One demonstrator pushed a newspaper into my hands with a front page declaring the protests were “rising up against the totalitarian and possibly genocidal tendencies of governments.” Their grievances were with the state itself.
EUROPE
wsau.com

In Germany’s election hashtag debate, activists win battle for ‘likes’

(Reuters) – As the main contenders in the race to succeed Angela Merkel as Germany’s next chancellor faced off in a televised debate on Sunday night, their political parties deployed social media teams in a parallel battle online. None of them, though, could match the impact of cyber-savvy activists holding...
ELECTIONS
froggyweb.com

German recovery will gain momentum in third quarter – economy ministry

BERLIN (Reuters) – The German economy will pick up steam in the third quarter but business activity will cool again in the final three months of the year, the economy ministry said on Monday. Europe’s largest economy grew by 1.6% on the quarter from April to June, a weaker rebound...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Germany's ruling coalition trails in polls two weeks before election

Polls in Germany indicate that chancellor Angela Merkel’s ruling centre-right bloc could be heading for a historic defeat in the country’s federal election on 26 September. The bloc, led by Armin Laschet of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), is trailing the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) under the candidacy of finance...
WORLD
hot96.com

Factbox-What’s at stake in Norway’s election

OSLO (Reuters) – Norwegians will vote on Sept. 12-13 to pick a parliament and government for the next four years, with opinion polls showing the centre-left opposition is poised to win power after eight years of Conservative-led rule. Exit polls and forecasts based on early votes will be published on...
WORLD
Times Daily

Germany protests to Russia over pre-election cyberattacks

BERLIN (AP) — Germany has protested to Russia over attempts to steal data from lawmakers in what it suspects may have been preparation to spread disinformation before the upcoming German election, the Foreign Ministry in Berlin said Monday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. *...
PROTESTS

