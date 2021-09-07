Factbox-Germany’s election and the finance industry

Olaf Scholz is on a roll. The Social Democratic candidate for the German elections won the second debate among the three candidates to succeed Angela Merkel at the head of the Chancellery. So at least the viewers pointed it out, who gave him the best marks in almost every aspect: they found him the most competent, the most credible, the one who best presented his ideas. And this despite facing a rival clearly on the attack that in the first minutes of the debate, held on Sunday night, seemed to leave him speechless by chaining one accusation after another. Conservative Armin Laschet’s offensive, sunk in the polls, was forceful. He took out all the artillery that in the previous debate he had not even mentioned, read the Wirecard and Cum-Ex financial scandals, which occurred under the supervision of Scholz as Finance Minister of Merkel’s Grand Coalition Government. Scholz weathered the downpour without interrupting, then explained in that monotonous tone of voice that characterizes him.

ELECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO