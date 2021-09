This Monday will be Labor Day, the unofficial end of the summer season. Labor Day became a national holiday in 1894, when it was determined that the first Monday in September would be designated as a day to honor and recognize the men and women who have contributed to the development and achievements of the United States. I am glad that we have a holiday that serves to honor all of our workers, regardless of their position. I believe that it is the efforts of each of us that contributes to the greatness of our country.

