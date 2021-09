A semi and van collided at the intersection of Clark and Oskaloosa Streets in Pella this evening. At approximately 5:25 p.m., Pella Police Dispatch received 911 calls for a crash involving the vehicles with possible injuries. Three units from Pella Community Ambulance responded, treating multiple individuals inside the van and transporting at least one person from the scene with injuries. Pella Fire and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office assisted with traffic control, and the Pella Police Department is handling the investigation.

