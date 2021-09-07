WATCH: New University of Kentucky Institutional Spot Debuts
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 7, 2021) — If you watched the University of Kentucky football game this past weekend, you probably saw some familiar faces on your television screen. The UK institutional spot debuted during the UK vs. University of Louisiana at Monroe football game on Saturday. This year’s video reflects how UK is meeting the moment — from breaking barriers in athletics and research, to educating the next generation of leaders, to vaccinating Kentuckians, to winning championships.uknow.uky.edu
