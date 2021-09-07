CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visit SYV’s ‘The Place To Be’ named top digital tourism campaign

santaynezvalleystar.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal agency honored by U.S. Travel Association at national conference. Visit the Santa Ynez Valley’s “The Place To Be” advertising campaign has been recognized by the U.S. Travel Association as the nation’s top digital tourism campaign, receiving a Destinations Council Destiny Award in the Digital Campaign category at the annual ESTO (Educational Seminar for Tourism Organizations) Conference on Tuesday, Aug. 17, in Los Angeles.

www.santaynezvalleystar.com

