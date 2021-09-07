Ddeok Beyond the Bokki

Korean rice cakes, once reserved for the gochujang treatment, are reimagined in the tune of chopped cheese and cacio e pepe. When my father was a child in Korea, he often followed my grandmother to their local bangatgan (mill). There, she dropped off two types of rice—short-grain rice and chapssal (sweet rice)—that were soaked in water for hours, then milled into flour. The sweet rice flour was set aside for her to use as she wanted, but the folks at the bangatgan would take the maepssal garu (moist rice flour), steam it for roughly 30 minutes, and push it through an extruder two or three times. As coils of pillow-like ddeok slithered into a cold-water bath, they would be cut into short pieces of cylindrical, smooth rope and arranged into uniform rows. This ddeok, known as garaeddeok, is chewy, almost sticky, with a subtle sweetness, and my father would snack on a piece as he walked home with my grandmother, carrying their sweet rice flour and garaeddeok. Over the next few days, the family would eat the ddeokbokki (stir-fried ddeok) and ddeokguk (rice cake soup) my grandmother would make—or simply snack on plain ddeok sprinkled with a little sugar.