CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Overreliance on cryocooled protein structures may compromise computational structure-based drug design

By Sponsored by Thermo Fisher Scientific
chemistryworld.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperature can severely influence the conformational state and ligand binding properties of a protein, new research shows. Consequently, computational modelling based solely on cryogenic structural data may produce misleading results. Nearly all crystallographic datasets collected for determining protein structures are obtained at cryogenic temperatures. The protein crystals are cryocooled with...

www.chemistryworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

The SARS-CoV-2 spike protein is vulnerable to moderate electric fields

Most of the ongoing projects aimed at the development of specific therapies and vaccines against COVID-19 use the SARS-CoV-2 spike (S) protein as the main target. The binding of the spike protein with the ACE2 receptor (ACE2) of the host cell constitutes the first and key step for virus entry. During this process, the receptor binding domain (RBD) of the S protein plays an essential role, since it contains the receptor binding motif (RBM), responsible for the docking to the receptor. So far, mostly biochemical methods are being tested in order to prevent binding of the virus to ACE2. Here we show, with the help of atomistic simulations, that external electric fields of easily achievable and moderate strengths can dramatically destabilise the S protein, inducing long-lasting structural damage. One striking field-induced conformational change occurs at the level of the recognition loop L3 of the RBD where two parallel beta sheets, believed to be responsible for a high affinity to ACE2, undergo a change into an unstructured coil, which exhibits almost no binding possibilities to the ACE2 receptor. We also show that these severe structural changes upon electric-field application also occur in the mutant RBDs corresponding to the variants of concern (VOC) B.1.1.7 (UK), B.1.351 (South Africa) and P.1 (Brazil). Remarkably, while the structural flexibility of S allows the virus to improve its probability of entering the cell, it is also the origin of the surprising vulnerability of S upon application of electric fields of strengths at least two orders of magnitude smaller than those required for damaging most proteins. Our findings suggest the existence of a clean physical method to weaken the SARS-CoV-2 virus without further biochemical processing. Moreover, the effect could be used for infection prevention purposes and also to develop technologies for in-vitro structural manipulation of S. Since the method is largely unspecific, it can be suitable for application to other mutations in S, to other proteins of SARS-CoV-2 and in general to membrane proteins of other virus types.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

The dynamic tracking of tissue-specific secretory proteins

Researchers have presented a method for profiling tissue-specific secretory proteins in live mice. This method is expected to be applicable to various tissues or disease models for investigating biomarkers or therapeutic targets involved in disease progression. This research was reported in Nature Communications on September 1. Secretory proteins released into...
SCIENCE
lbl.gov

AI-Fueled Software Reveals Accurate Protein Structure Prediction

“The dream of predicting a protein shape just from its gene sequence is now a reality,” said Paul Adams, Associate Laboratory Director for Biosciences at Berkeley Lab. For Adams and other structural biologists who study proteins, predicting their shape offers a key to understanding their function and accelerating treatments for diseases like cancer and COVID-19.
BERKELEY, CA
Nature.com

Structural basis for piRNA targeting

PIWI proteins use PIWI-interacting RNAs (piRNAs) to identify and silence transposable elements and thereby maintain genome integrity between metazoan generations1. The targeting of transposable elements by PIWI has been compared to mRNA target recognition by Argonaute proteins2,3, which use microRNA (miRNA) guides, but the extent to which piRNAs resemble miRNAs is not known. Here we present cryo-electron microscopy structures of a PIWI–piRNA complex from the sponge Ephydatia fluviatilis with and without target RNAs, and a biochemical analysis of target recognition. Mirroring Argonaute, PIWI identifies targets using the piRNA seed region. However, PIWI creates a much weaker seed so that stable target association requires further piRNA–target pairing, making piRNAs less promiscuous than miRNAs. Beyond the seed, the structure of PIWI facilitates piRNA–target pairing in a manner that is tolerant of mismatches, leading to long-lived PIWI–piRNA–target interactions that may accumulate on transposable-element transcripts. PIWI ensures targeting fidelity by physically blocking the propagation of piRNA–target interactions in the absence of faithful seed pairing, and by requiring an extended piRNA–target duplex to reach an endonucleolytically active conformation. PIWI proteins thereby minimize off-targeting cellular mRNAs while defending against evolving genomic threats.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Nature.com

The cryo-EM structure of the bd oxidase from M. tuberculosis reveals a unique structural framework and enables rational drug design to combat TB

New drugs are urgently needed to combat the global TB epidemic. Targeting simultaneously multiple respiratory enzyme complexes of Mycobacterium tuberculosis is regarded as one of the most effective treatment options to shorten drug administration regimes, and reduce the opportunity for the emergence of drug resistance. During infection and proliferation, the cytochrome bd oxidase plays a crucial role for mycobacterial pathophysiology by maintaining aerobic respiration at limited oxygen concentrations. Here, we present the cryo-EM structure of the cytochrome bd oxidase from M. tuberculosis at 2.5 Å. In conjunction with atomistic molecular dynamics (MD) simulation studies we discovered a previously unknown MK-9-binding site, as well as a unique disulfide bond within the Q-loop domain that defines an inactive conformation of the canonical quinol oxidation site in Actinobacteria. Our detailed insights into the long-sought atomic framework of the cytochrome bd oxidase from M. tuberculosis will form the basis for the design of highly specific drugs to act on this enzyme.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Structure-based analyses of neutralization antibodies interacting with naturally occurring SARS-CoV-2 RBD variants

SARS-CoV-2 variants are developing rapidly among COVID-19 patients, likely resulting in higher transmissibility at the population level.1,2,3,4,5 Mutations in the spike proteins (S proteins) of these variants are supposed to be related with receptor binding and virus invasion. Examples of these prevalent variants include the B.1.1.7 lineage that emerged in the United Kingdom (UK), the B.1.351 lineage (also termed 501Y.V2) in South Africa (SA), and the P.1 and P.2 lineages in Brazil, etc. Many S protein alterations, especially in the receptor binding domain (RBD), characterize these variants, e.g., the N501Y mutation in B.1.351 and the K417N (or T)/E484K/N501Y co-mutation in the SA and Brazil variant.2,3,5 The RBD is responsible for interacting with mammalian receptor angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) to mediate the viral infection of host cells. It is also concentrated with epitopes for neutralizing antibodies (NAbs), thus playing a vital role in the study of prophylactics and therapeutics for COVID-19.6,7,8,9,10 Whether those RBD mutations may alter virus–host cell interactions and gain resistance to NAbs needs to be addressed.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

New Gene Editing Proteins Found Outside of CRISPR Systems

Within the last decade, scientists have adapted CRISPR systems from microbes into gene editing technology, a precise and programmable system for modifying DNA. Now, scientists at MIT’s McGovern Institute and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard have discovered a new class of programmable DNA modifying systems called OMEGAs (Obligate Mobile Element Guided Activity), which may naturally be involved in shuffling small bits of DNA throughout bacterial genomes.
SCIENCE
stackoverflow.blog

Podcast 373: Authorization is complex. Oso is a library designed to help you structure it.

What if it was as easy to add authorization logic to your app as it was to add user authentication?. On this episode we chat with Sam Scott, co-founder and CTO of Oso, which is trying to make security simpler for developers. Pull it from your favorite package manager, add it to your application, and start enforcing authorization over API requests, data fetches, and UI components. The team hopes that they can create a foundational technology – a policy engine and language – that sets them up to solve a much broader array of problems for developers in the future.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protein Structure#Protein Design#Drug Design#The Protein Data Bank#Pdb#T4#The University Of York#Cryoprotection#The University Of Oxford#Ai
EurekAlert

3D analysis of SARS-CoV-2 reveals clues on virus tactics

The most comprehensive analysis of the 3D structure of SARS-CoV-2 to date has revealed new insight on how the virus infects human cells and replicates. Led by Professor Sean O’Donoghue, from the Garvan Institute of Medical Research and CSIRO’s Data61, researchers compiled more than 2000 different structures involving the coronavirus’s 27 proteins. The analysis identified viral proteins that ‘mimic’ and ‘hijack’ human proteins – tactics that allow the virus to bypass cell defences and replicate.
SCIENCE
pnas.org

Structural changes in bacteriophage T7 upon receptor-induced genome ejection

Edited by Stephen C. Harrison, Boston Children's Hospital, Boston, MA, and approved June 29, 2021 (received for review February 3, 2021) Many tailed bacteriophages assemble ejection proteins and a portal–tail complex at a unique vertex of the capsid. The ejection proteins form a transenvelope channel extending the portal–tail channel for the delivery of genomic DNA in cell infection. Here, we report the structure of the mature bacteriophage T7, including the ejection proteins, as well as the structures of the full and empty T7 particles in complex with their cell receptor lipopolysaccharide. Our near–atomic-resolution reconstruction shows that the ejection proteins in the mature T7 assemble into a core, which comprises a fourfold gene product 16 (gp16) ring, an eightfold gp15 ring, and a putative eightfold gp14 ring. The gp15 and gp16 are mainly composed of helix bundles, and gp16 harbors a lytic transglycosylase domain for degrading the bacterial peptidoglycan layer. When interacting with the lipopolysaccharide, the T7 tail nozzle opens. Six copies of gp14 anchor to the tail nozzle, extending the nozzle across the lipopolysaccharide lipid bilayer. The structures of gp15 and gp16 in the mature T7 suggest that they should undergo remarkable conformational changes to form the transenvelope channel. Hydrophobic α-helices were observed in gp16 but not in gp15, suggesting that gp15 forms the channel in the hydrophilic periplasm and gp16 forms the channel in the cytoplasmic membrane.
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Under the scanner: GIST scientists unravel the inner workings of DNA repair enzymes

GIST (Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology) DNA is the instruction manual for every living organism, guiding the development and functioning of all biological processes. In essence, it is a molecule with a double helix structure with each unit of a helix containing what are known as “DNA bases”. Maintenance...
CANCER
chemistryworld.com

Isotope analysis of Vesuvius victims reveals how ancient Romans dined

Chemical analysis of human remains from an ancient Roman archaeological site has provided new insight into the diet of people living on the Italian coast almost 2000 years ago. The findings reveal a gender gap in access to certain foodstuffs among the people who lived in Herculaneum – one of the towns buried under volcanic ash during the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in the year 79CE.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
chemistryworld.com

Flip battery sideways for NMR studies

Researchers have recorded the first ever nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectra of unmodified, off-the-shelf button batteries as they are charged and discharged. The metal battery casing had so far prevented such studies as it blocks the NMR radiofrequency field. But a team from Sandia National Laboratories, US, has found a way around this – simply turn the battery by 90°.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Chromatin remodeling due to degradation of citrate carrier impairs osteogenesis of aged mesenchymal stem cells

Aging is accompanied by a general decline in the function of many cellular pathways. However, whether these are causally or functionally interconnected remains elusive. Here, we study the effect of mitochondrial–nuclear communication on stem cell aging. We show that aged mesenchymal stem cells exhibit reduced chromatin accessibility and lower histone acetylation, particularly on promoters and enhancers of osteogenic genes. The reduced histone acetylation is due to impaired export of mitochondrial acetyl-CoA, owing to the lower levels of citrate carrier (CiC). We demonstrate that aged cells showed enhanced lysosomal degradation of CiC, which is mediated via mitochondrial-derived vesicles. Strikingly, restoring cytosolic acetyl-CoA levels either by exogenous CiC expression or via acetate supplementation, remodels the chromatin landscape and rescues the osteogenesis defects of aged mesenchymal stem cells. Collectively, our results establish a tight, age-dependent connection between mitochondrial quality control, chromatin and stem cell fate, which are linked together by CiC.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Designing multiepitope-based vaccine against Eimeria from immune mapped protein 1 (IMP-1) antigen using immunoinformatic approach

Drug resistance against coccidiosis has posed a significant threat to chicken welfare and productivity worldwide, putting daunting pressure on the poultry industry to reduce the use of chemoprophylactic drugs and live vaccines in poultry to treat intestinal diseases. Chicken coccidiosis, caused by an apicomplexan parasite of Eimeria spp., is a significant challenge worldwide. Due to the experience of economic loss in production and prevention of the disease, development of cost-effective vaccines or drugs that can stimulate defence against multiple Eimeria species is imperative to control coccidiosis. This study explored Eimeria immune mapped protein-1 (IMP-1) to develop a multiepitope-based vaccine against coccidiosis by identifying antigenic T-cell and B-cell epitope candidates through immunoinformatic techniques. This resulted in the design of 7 CD8+, 21 CD4+ T-cell epitopes and 6 B-cell epitopes, connected using AAY, GPGPG and KK linkers to form a vaccine construct. A Cholera Toxin B (CTB) adjuvant was attached to the N-terminal of the multiepitope construct to improve the immunogenicity of the vaccine. The designed vaccine was assessed for immunogenicity (8.59968), allergenicity and physiochemical parameters, which revealed the construct molecular weight of 73.25 kDa, theoretical pI of 8.23 and instability index of 33.40. Molecular docking simulation of vaccine with TLR-5 with binding affinity of − 151.893 kcal/mol revealed good structural interaction and stability of protein structure of vaccine construct. The designed vaccine predicts the induction of immunity and boosted host's immune system through production of antibodies and cytokines, vital in hindering surface entry of parasites into host. This is a very important step in vaccine development though further experimental study is still required to validate these results.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Efficient biallelic knock-in in mouse embryonic stem cells by in vivo-linearization of donor and transient inhibition of DNA polymerase θ/DNA-PK

CRISPR/Cas9-mediated homology-directed repair (HDR) is used for error-free targeted knock-in of foreign donor DNA. However, the low efficiency of HDR-mediated knock-in hinders establishment of knock-in clones. Double-strand breaks (DSBs) induced by CRISPR/Cas9 are preferentially repaired by non-homologous end joining (NHEJ) or microhomology-mediated end joining (MMEJ) before HDR can occur, thereby preventing HDR-mediated knock-in. NHEJ/MMEJ also cause random integrations, which give rise to false-positive knock-in events, or silently disrupt the genome. In this study, we optimized an HDR-mediated knock-in method for mouse embryonic stem cells (mESCs). We succeeded in improving efficiency of HDR-mediated knock-in of a plasmid donor while almost completely suppressing NHEJ/MMEJ-based integration by combining in vivo-linearization of the donor plasmid, transient knockdown of DNA polymerase θ, and chemical inhibition of DNA-dependent protein kinase (DNA-PK) by M3814. This method also dramatically improved the efficiency of biallelic knock-in; at the Rosa26a locus, 95% of HDR-mediated knock-in clones were biallelic. We designate this method BiPoD (Biallelic knock-in assisted by Pol θ and DNA-PK inhibition). BiPoD achieved simultaneous efficient biallelic knock-in into two loci. BiPoD, therefore, enables rapid and easy establishment of biallelic knock-in mESC lines.
CANCER
nanowerk.com

Understanding chromium oxides at the molecular level

(Nanowerk News) If you’re old enough, you may still have a box of cassette or VHS tapes lying around. These storage devices were popular in the 1970s and 80s, but have since fallen into disuse, replaced by CDs and other digital media. Now, researchers are taking a new look at...
CHEMISTRY
chemistryworld.com

The future of ‘next generation’ DNA sequencing

Next Generation Sequencing has been with us for little more than a decade, but has already revolutionised biological science. According to Jonas Korlach, chief scientific officer of US-based sequencing company Pacific Biosciences (PacBio) we are now entering a golden age of sequencing technology and the advanced understanding of genetics it brings; ‘Now that we have those tools to really move forward with that understanding, we can use that knowledge to improve human health.’
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Group 2 innate lymphoid cells can engulf and destroy bacteria

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. Group 2 innate lymphoid cells (ILC2s) are now known to play prominent roles in many inflammatory responses involving the production of Th2-type cytokines, which contribute to parasitic infections, tissue repair, and metabolic homeostasis [1]. More recently, it has emerged that ILC2s may act as antigen-presenting cells, although corresponding evidence of phagocytic activity of these cells is currently scarce [2, 3]. Herein, we investigated whether ILC2s can phagocytose bacteria, through in vitro experiments.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy