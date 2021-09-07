CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lala Authentic Hispanic Desserts

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDessert-inspired yogurt smoothies and cremas are the latest additions to the Lala brand of fresh authentic Mexican dairy products. The product line offers three flavors of dessert yogurt smoothies -- Fresas con Crema (strawberries and cream), Tres Leches Cake and Arroz con Leche (rice pudding) -- and fruit and crema desserts in Fresas con Crema (strawberries and crema) and Duraznos con Crema (peaches and crema) flavors. Intended to be enjoyed after a meal or as a late-night snack, the smoothies are made with real whole milk for a rich, creamy taste, and each 6.7-ounce bottle contains 5 grams of protein. The cremas, which come in a single-serve 4-ounce cups, are made with a base of Lala’s crema Mexicana, flavored with real fruit and sugar, and unique to other Hispanic desserts on the market. The dessert yogurt smoothies retail for a suggested $4.44 each, while the fruit and crema desserts have a suggested retail price of $1.49 each. For retailers, the products feature bilingual labeling and in-store creative to support sales.

