Twix Shakers Seasoning Blend

You can find cookies flavored with just about anything these days from peanut butter to pumpkin spice, and while they're all certainly worth a taste, none can really compare to the classic chocolate chip cookie. Created in the 1930s by Ruth Wakefield (via The Sugar Association), the combination of chewy cookie with succulent chunks of semi-sweet chocolate provides a delightful mixture of flavors and textures that is so satisfying and delicious, it's even been given its own holiday: National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, which National Day Calendar says is celebrated every year on August 4.

CELEBRITIES ・ 18 DAYS AGO