Essential workers to receive up to $1,250 starting Sept. 22
EVERETT — About 2,000 Snohomish County employees are to begin receiving pay bumps as recognition for their frontline work during the pandemic. Earlier this summer, county Executive Dave Somers announced a plan to use $2.5 million of federal relief money for bonus payments of up to $1,250 for the county’s essential workers during the pandemic. In late July, the County Council unanimously approved the criteria to determine which employees will receive the extra pay.www.heraldnet.com
Comments / 0