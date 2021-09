It’s that time of the year when Xiaomi adds some new flagships to its already existing flagship lineup of a particular year. Last year, we got the Mi 10T series in September that included three phones – the Mi 10T Lite, Mi 10T, and Mi 10T Pro. Now, it is time for the successors of those phones. If you don’t know, Xiaomi is dropping the “Mi” brand from its smartphones, so from now on, you won’t see phones with “Mi” in their name. Due to this reason, the successors of Mi 10T & Mi 10T Pro are launching soon as the Xiaomi 11T & Xiaomi 11T Pro.

