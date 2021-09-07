CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Civale expected to start as Indians host the Twins

By The Associated Press
 8 days ago

Minnesota Twins (60-77, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (68-67, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: John Gant (4-9, 3.98 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 81 strikeouts) Indians: Aaron Civale (10-2, 3.32 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians -144, Twins +124; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Minnesota will face off on Tuesday.

The Indians are 35-31 in home games in 2020. Cleveland has slugged .412 this season. Franmil Reyes leads the team with a mark of .556.

The Twins are 28-41 on the road. Minnesota’s lineup has 191 home runs this season, Jorge Polanco leads the club with 27 homers.

The Twins won the last meeting 5-2. Michael Pineda secured his fifth victory and Polanco went 4-for-5 with three doubles, a home run and an RBI for Minnesota. Logan Allen registered his sixth loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Indians with 32 home runs and has 87 RBIs.

Polanco leads the Twins with 27 home runs and is batting .281.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 5-5, .263 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Twins: 5-5, .233 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Ernie Clement: (health protocols), Wilson Ramos: (knee), Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

Twins: Lewis Thorpe: (shoulder), Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Taylor Rogers: (finger), Kenta Maeda: (forearm), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Alex Kirilloff: (wrist), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Mitch Garver: (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Indians hope Aaron Civale's return helps against Twins

Aaron Civale's expected return to the mound comes in time to help the Cleveland Indians attempt to halt their recent struggles against the Minnesota Twins. The right-hander is slated to make his first major league start in more than two months when the Indians try to avoid a third consecutive defeat to the visiting Twins on Tuesday night.
Aaron Civale returns strong but gets no support as Indians fall to Twins 3-0

CLEVELAND — One of the Twins' expectant fathers delivered. Hours after manager Rocco Baldelli's wife gave birth, Brent Rooker homered as he awaits a call from home for an arriving baby and Minnesota beat Cleveland 3-0 on Tuesday night, spoiling Indians starter Aaron Civale's return from injury. Rooker's 421-foot shot...
Civale scheduled to start as Cleveland hosts Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers (88-55, first in the NL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (69-71, second in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Eric Lauer (5-5, 2.99 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 91 strikeouts) Indians: Aaron Civale (10-3, 3.25 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 82 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Milwaukee will square off on Sunday. The...
Cardinals pitcher dares to talk back to Yadier Molina and it didn't end well (Video)

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and catcher Yadier Molina got into a heated conversation during Tuesday's game against the New York Mets. The St. Louis Cardinals may not be in contention for the NL Central title, but they are tied with the San Diego Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot entering Tuesday night. The team can ill afford to make any mistake if they want to make a trip to the postseason.
3 Players whose Philadelphia Phillies careers are doomed

It's hard to believe the Philadelphia Phillies are only a little more than two weeks away from the end of their regular season, but 2021 has flown by. While the Phillies haven't officially ruined their postseason chances yet, there are several underperforming players whose Phillies' time is short. As I was writing this, the Phillies announced that Vince Velasquez, who had been designated for assignment earlier this week, had been released.
3 MLB Pitchers Who Will Reach 3,000 Strikeouts After Max Scherzer

It was an unbelievable performance on Sunday for the future Hall of Famer, who carried a perfect game into the eighth inning and fanned nine in total. He is undoubtedly one of the greatest pitchers of this generation. Today, we're going to look at three other active pitchers who could...
Weaver expected to start as Arizona hosts San Diego

San Diego Padres (71-62, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (44-90, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (7-8, 3.80 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 164 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver (2-3, 4.50 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 38 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks +195, Padres -234; over/under is 8...
Rodon expected to start as Chicago hosts Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pirates (48-84, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (77-56, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (4-10, 6.75 ERA, 1.79 WHIP, 68 strikeouts) White Sox: Carlos Rodon (10-5, 2.43 ERA, .96 WHIP, 163 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -341, Pirates +268; over/under...
Arrieta expected to start as San Diego hosts Houston

Houston Astros (78-55, first in the AL West) vs. San Diego Padres (71-63, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jose Urquidy (6-3, 3.38 ERA, .96 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) Padres: Jake Arrieta (5-12, 7.13 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres +127, Astros -147; over/under is 9...
Montgomery expected to start as Yankees host the Orioles

LINE: Yankees -308, Orioles +249; over/under is 10 runs. BOTTOM LINE: New York and Baltimore will meet on Saturday. The Yankees are 40-25 in home games in 2020. New York has hit 172 home runs as a team this season. Aaron Judge leads the club with 30, averaging one every 14.9 at-bats.
Chicago White Sox: Yasmani Grandal is the hottest hitter in baseball

Do you think Yasmani Grandal missed playing baseball for the Chicago White Sox? After a two-month absence due to a surgically repaired torn tendon, Grandal is back and better than ever. In his first 11 games since returning from injury, Grandal is slashing .429/.553/.943. That 11 game span also includes...
Mills expected to start as Chicago hosts Cincinnati

Cincinnati Reds (74-66, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (64-76, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (9-6, 4.17 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) Cubs: Alec Mills (6-6, 4.15 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 71 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs +119, Reds -139; over/under is even. BOTTOM...
Gray expected to start as Colorado hosts San Francisco

San Francisco Giants (89-50, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (63-76, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (11-6, 3.24 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 132 strikeouts) Rockies: Jon Gray (7-10, 4.20 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 125 strikeouts) LINE: Rockies +115, Giants -135; over/under is 11 runs. BOTTOM...
Aaron Civale to get start tonight

Yesterday's baseball: CTC Recap | MLB Box Score | Box Score. Cleveland's Terry Francona, who temporarily stepped down as manager July 29 to have hip replacement surgery, is scheduled for another surgery on Tuesday in Ohio, this time on his left big toe. The top two hitters in the Twins'...
Harvey expected to start as Baltimore hosts Kansas City

Kansas City Royals (62-76, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (44-93, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Mike Minor (8-12, 5.25 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 146 strikeouts) Orioles: Matt Harvey (6-14, 6.28 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 93 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +115, Royals -135; over/under is 9...
