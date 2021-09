Stop thinking about technology. No matter what you end up doing, technology will play a role in helping you solve the problem — but it’s important not to get too caught up in the idea of technology itself, something startup founders tend to do because everywhere one looks, it seems like someone has built some cool little software service or gadget that is changing the world. But I guarantee you that most people didn’t set out with the product in mind — they were focused on the problem. You know the saying, “Love the problem, not the product.” I totally believe that. Technology is a potent and essential tool — but that’s all it is: a tool to help us solve a problem. Thinking about it this way might make it easier to find creative solutions that others might not think of. Start by asking yourself, “What’s the simplest possible way to solve this problem?” Then go from there.

