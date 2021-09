Teams in the Overwatch League only see one option for their next competitive season: The league needs to play on “Overwatch 2,” Blizzard’s long-awaited sequel to the five-year-old, team-based shooter. The only problem? “Overwatch 2” doesn’t yet have a release date, and teams know about as much as fans do, which is not a whole lot, according to four people in senior management roles with Overwatch League teams. These sources asked not to be named because they were not authorized to speak publicly regarding the next season of Overwatch League.

